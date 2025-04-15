 Japan Today
Kenshin Kamimura, a former member of the Japanese boy band ONE N' ONLY, arrives at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts over his charge of indecent assault in Hong Kong
Kenshin Kamimura, a former member of the Japanese boy band ONE N' ONLY, arrives at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts over his charge of indecent assault in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Image: Reuters/Tyrone Siu
crime

J-pop star Kenshin Kamimura pleads not guilty to indecent assault in Hong Kong

0 Comments
By Jessie Pang
HONG KONG

J-pop star Kenshin Kamimura pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault before a Hong Kong court on Tuesday, after he was accused of assaulting a woman at a Hong Kong restaurant in March.

Kamimura, 25, is a former member of the six-member boy group ONE N’ ONLY but was fired by his management agency, Stardust Promotion in March over "the discovery of a serious compliance violation", according to the company statement.

Kamimura's hands were shaking before the hearing began, and he broke out in tears after loudly pleading "not guilty" at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Court.

When Magistrate Li Chi-ho asked if he needed a break, he said he could continue, adding "no problem" in Cantonese.

Under Hong Kong law, indecent assault carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment. Reuters was unable to reach Kamimura's lawyers for comment.

Dozens of his fans started queuing up outside the court early in the morning to get passes to enter the courtroom.

Some said they had flown in from Japan and China to see the star, known for his role in the Japanese drama "Our Youth".

A judiciary clerk said they have given away over 170 passes.

Kamimura was granted bail, with the next hearing scheduled for July 30 and expected to last 3 days.

According to the charge sheet seen by Reuters, he was charged with indecently assaulting a woman in a restaurant in the city's busy Mong Kok district on March 2 this year. The charge sheet did not provide further details.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

