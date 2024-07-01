Japan's Defense Ministry not told of U.S. troops' alleged sex crimes

Japan's Foreign Ministry said Monday it did not inform the Defense Ministry of two sexual assault cases involving U.S. military personnel in the southern island prefecture due to sensitivity of the matter, despite a bilateral accord for such incidents to be reported.

The decision was made based on the judgment of prefectural police and prosecutors given that the "information touched on privacy and other delicate matters," a Foreign Ministry official said at a meeting of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Last week's revelation that a U.S. Marine was arrested in May on suspicion of attempted rape resulting in injury came days after news broke that a U.S. Air Force serviceman was indicted in March for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor the previous December.

It also emerged last week that the Okinawa prefectural government was not informed of the cases.

Under the agreement made in 1997 between Japanese and U.S. foreign and defense officials, the Foreign Ministry notifies the Defense Ministry of incidents reported by the United States.

A mechanism exists for the Defense Ministry to share the information to the local defense bureau in Okinawa, which then informs the prefectural government.

But the Foreign Ministry said whether to disclose information on reports of incidents reported by Japanese authorities are "decided on a case-by-case basis."

But a Justice Ministry official said at the meeting that decisions to make cases public should consider factors such as whether it is in the public interest to do so, as well as privacy concerns and the impact on ongoing investigations and trials.

"Investigative authorities should not be ones making the decision on whether it is necessary or appropriate to disclose information to the prefecture," the official said.

The Defense Ministry has declined to disclose when and how it obtained information regarding the incidents.

