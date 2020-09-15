Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japan's e-money service fraud widens; 5 other operators involved

0 Comments
TOKYO

Fraudulent e-money withdrawals in Japan have expanded to five other service operators in addition to NTT Docomo Inc, internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi said Tuesday.

All the five firms found improper withdrawals from accounts at Japan Post Bank Co. Among the five, Z Holdings Corp, a subsidiary of mobile phone operator SoftBank Corp, said it has found 17 cases of fraudulent money withdrawals totaling 1.41 million yen ($13,400) through its smartphone payment service PayPay.

Tokyo-based startup Kyash Inc was another company hit by fraudulent withdrawals, according to the bank. It declined to disclose the names of the remaining three service firms for "security reasons."

Similar to the recent scam involving NTT Docomo, in which 26.76 million yen has been confirmed as stolen from more than 10 partnered banks including Japan Post Bank as of midnight Tuesday, third parties are believed to have created unauthorized accounts on the service before linking them to Japan Post Bank accounts to transfer funds.

Japan Post Bank said Tuesday it would suspend new registrations and fund transfers on eight e-money services which have not implemented multiple identification checks, such as a one-time password, to prevent spoofing.

In addition to PayPay, the services are Line Pay, Paypal, Wellnet, Rakuten Edy, Billing System, Merpay and You-Me Card.

At a press conference, Takaichi also urged Japan Post Bank users to check their accounts for any unfamiliar withdrawals.

NTT Docomo and the five companies used what is known as an "instant transfer service" to link their payment apps to savings accounts held in the bank.

The Financial Services Agency said Tuesday it has begun questioning all 77 online fund transfer service operators registered as of the end of August to confirm occurrences of any suspicious activity or fraudulent withdrawals.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Five Spots for a Warm Weather Vacation in Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

What’s In A Name? Baby Naming As An International Family In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Best Off the Beaten Path Side Trips from Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Autumnal Equinox Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

Labour Of Love: “My Invincible Compass”

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Aizuwakamatsu

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #97: A Guide to Japan’s ‘Off’ Stores

GaijinPot Blog

Traditional

Aizu

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Chuson-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-22

Savvy Tokyo