'Prince of Green Juice' pleads guilty to tax evasion

An entrepreneur known as the "Prince of Green Juice" in Japan pleaded guilty to evading around 180 million yen in taxes at his first court hearing Friday.

"All that the prosecutors said is correct," Yuta Misaki, president of beauty and diet product company Media Hearts Co, told the hearing at the Tokyo District Court.

Misaki, 30, was nicknamed after changing the image of aojiru green-leafed vegetable juice from a health drink for the elderly into a fashionable drink for young women. He frequently appeared on TV and internet programs as the Prince of Green Juice. He also had a strong social media presence, which he used to flaunt his wealth, saying his monthly pay was 100 million yen, that he bought a villa or that he was late catching a plane because he had bought armfuls of luxury goods in Europe.

He complained on Twitter last December that Japan was "mean" to the rich, and moved to Malta that month to avoid paying taxes in Japan.

"Tax authorities force brilliant high earners to leave for overseas by throttling them and bullying them," he told Kyodo News.

He hid 510 million yen of his company's taxable income by padding advertising and other costs, and evading a total of 140 million yen in corporate tax in the business years through September 2015 and September 2017, according to the indictment. He also dodged 40 million yen in consumption tax during the same periods.

Misaki transferred the corporate funds to an account of a paper company managed by an acquaintance and used the money to purchase stocks and virtual currencies, prosecutors said at the hearing.

The prosecutors have also indicted the company.

