crime

Japan's QAnon members convicted of trespassing at COVID vaccination sites

TOKYO

A Tokyo court on Thursday found guilty five members of a group claiming to be the Japanese arm of U.S. conspiracy cult QAnon for forcing their way into local coronavirus vaccination sites earlier this year.

The Tokyo District Court sentenced Hiroyuki Kuraoka, 44, a member of YamatoQ, a group that strongly opposes COVID-19 vaccinations to 18 months in prison suspended for three years. Two were given one-year sentences and the other two were sentenced to 10 months, all with three-year suspensions.

Presiding Judge Kiichi Hiraide recognized Kuraoka played a leading role in the incident and was the most responsible of those involved.

The acts were "premeditated and greatly disturbed the peace at the vaccination sites. They cannot escape severe blame as they committed the crime to force their opinions on others," the judge said.

According to the ruling, Kuraoka and other members of the group barged into vaccination venues in the capital's Shinjuku Ward and other areas earlier this year.

The group has been waging a campaign against COVID-19 inoculations, denying that the coronavirus exists and claiming that the shots are dangerous.

YamatoQ is an incorporated association, which says that its business is to better children's health and education as well as contribute to society.

Its website says that it is the Japanese wing of QAnon, a movement spreading conspiracy theories in support of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The group has been waging a campaign against COVID-19 inoculations... claiming that the shots are dangerous.

Well, not saying their methods were entirely justifiable, but isn't it interesting that a product endlessly touted "safe and effective" has an injury compensation scheme?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

No medicine or drug can be 100% safe for 100% of people.

Now they have criminal records.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

