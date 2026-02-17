Japan's seizure of illegal drugs in 2025 tops 3 tons

Illegal drugs seized by Japanese customs authorities in 2025 rose 15 percent from the previous year to around 3,211 kilograms, driven by the seizure of 1 ton of cannabis by Tokyo authorities in June, government data showed Tuesday.

The figure surpassed 3 tons for the first time in six years to hit the second highest total on record. It included a record 1,531 kg of cannabis, up around 3.5-fold from the year before, according to the Finance Ministry, who attributed some of the rise to the spread of false information on social media that the substance is harmless.

"The inflow of illegal drugs is extremely serious and we will continue to enforce strict border control measures," a ministry official said.

The overall figure for cannabis also included 318 kg of products containing tetrahydrocannabinol, a psychoactive chemical found in cannabis plants and known as THC, which was classified as illegal following a legal revision in December 2024.

Cannabis from the United States accounted for 43 percent of the total seized, followed by 27 percent from Thailand and 8 percent from Vietnam.

Among other illegal drugs, seizures of stimulants fell 53 percent to 840 kg, while narcotics such as cocaine and MDMA increased 49 percent to 798 kg.

The total number of cases in which illegal drugs were seized by customs authorities came to 1,000, down 12 from the previous year. Of them, smuggling by passengers on aircraft rose 29 percent to 370, on the back of an increase in inbound visitors, while those using international mail fell 22 percent to 428.

© KYODO