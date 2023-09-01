Actor Nagayama given suspended term for cannabis possession

Japanese actor Kento Nagayama was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for three years, on Friday for possession of cannabis.

Nagayama, 34, pleaded guilty during the first hearing earlier this week at the Tokyo District Court. Prosecutors sought a prison term of six months.

He was found in possession of 1.694 grams of cannabis at his home in Tokyo on June 15, according to the ruling.

According to prosecutors, Nagayama first used cannabis when he was in his second year of junior high school at a summer music event. He then smoked it again at 18 or 19, and continued using it to help him sleep.

Nagayama started his career in 2007. He was cast for a role in NHK's yearlong period drama for 2024, but following the scandal the broadcaster dropped him.

© KYODO