crime

Gov't asks ISPs to block websites in effort to tackle manga piracy

TOKYO

The Japanese government decided Friday on an emergency measure targeting websites hosting pirated manga, digital magazines and other content, urging internet service providers to block access.

While the latest move only calls on ISPs to take voluntary action, the government hopes to legislate restrictions in 2019 to expand the scope of site-blocking, which is currently only applicable in child pornography cases.

"Our country's content industry could be denied a future if manga artists and other creators are robbed of proceeds that should go to them," said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a gathering of ministers and experts on intellectual property.

The estimated damage caused by three such piracy websites totaled more than 400 billion yen ($3.73 billion) between September and February, according to the Content Overseas Distribution Association.

Site-blocking is considered a quick and effective way to protect copyrighted materials, although legal scholars and internet industry bodies have opposed the measure, saying it could infringe upon the constitutional ban on censorship and also violate the privacy of communication as it requires subscribers' access data.

The government said for the moment the Mangamura, AniTube! and MioMio sites will be targeted, and if new websites that enable piracy are found it will set up a consultative body made up of ISPs and experts to decide on a response.

The websites are known for their massive readership, with Mangamura attracting more than 100 million readers every month.

The government will also submit to the Diet a bill aimed at restricting websites that disseminate links to other sources of online pirated content.

