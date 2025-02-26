 Japan Today
A screenshot of the Public Security Intelligence Agency's digital archive website on the Aum Shinrikyo cult Image: Public Security Intelligence Agency
crime

Gov't opens website on Aum cult ahead of sarin attack's 30th anniversary

TOKYO

The Japanese government has opened a new website on the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult responsible for the Tokyo subway nerve gas attack nearly 30 years ago, featuring testimonies from victims' families and photos of the group's guru as part of efforts to keep memories alive.

The Public Security Intelligence Agency's digital archive also offers access to recordings of police radio communications at the tense moment of the sarin attack on March 20, 1995. With 14 people killed and over 6,000 injured, it became the worst terror incident on Japanese soil.

Through the archive, the agency hopes to alert people to the risks associated with the cult, which remains active through successor groups such as "Aleph" and continues to recruit new members, especially younger people.

Aum Shinrikyo is "by no means an issue of the past," Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki told a press conference, announcing the opening of the website. His ministry oversees the Public Security Intelligence Agency.

Aum Shinrikyo founder Shoko Asahara, whose real name was Chizuo Matsumoto, was executed at age 63 with 12 other former senior members of the cult in July 2018.

He was convicted of multiple murders including the 1995 attack and a 1994 sarin gas attack in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, which killed eight people and injured more than 100. Cult members also murdered lawyer Tsutsumi Sakamoto, who was helping people break away from the cult, along with his wife and their baby son, in 1989.

Among those who offered their accounts on the website are Shizue Takahashi, 78, who lost her husband, a deputy stationmaster of Kasumigaseki Station, in the 1995 attack. He died after cleaning up sarin-filled plastic bags from the train cars.

In the attack, the nerve agent was scattered in five subway train cars during the morning rush hour under Asahara's instructions, causing mayhem at stations. Kasumigaseki Station, one of the worst affected, is located in a district where ministries and other government offices are concentrated.

Around 100 photos on the website also show the aftermath of the attack at the subway stations as well as scenes inside the cult's facilities such as of the Asahara preaching to members.

The digital archive website can be found at https://www.moj.go.jp/psia/aumarchive.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

