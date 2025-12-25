Japan background check mark for people working with children unveiled

Yumiko Watanabe, head of the Children and Families Agency, holds up a panel showing the "Komamoro" design, a new certification mark for entities taking part in a "Japanese DBS" program to check the sexual offense histories of people working with children, in Tokyo on Thursday.

The government agency overseeing child policies on Thursday announced a new certification mark for entities taking part in a "Japanese DBS" program to check the sexual offense histories of people working with children.

The design features a wide-eyed owl with Komamoro written above it, based on a wordplay blending fukuro, the Japanese term for the bird, with ko wo mamoro, a phrase meaning "protect children," the agency said.

Under the program set to begin on Dec. 25, 2026, two certification marks will be introduced -- one for designated operators such as schools and child care centers that will be required to check sexual offense histories and ensure safety, and another for private businesses.

Authorities envision that the marks will be used in pamphlets, on websites, at facilities and in job advertisements for schools, child care centers and related services nationwide.

Participation in the program by private operators, including cram schools and after-school care clubs, will be voluntary.

The Japanese-style DBS program is named after Britain's Disclosure and Barring Service, according to the Children and Families Agency.

© KYODO