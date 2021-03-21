Prosecutors charge 2 Americans with helping Ghosn flee, jump bail

Japanese prosecutors have charged two Americans, Michael Taylor and his son Peter, in connection with the escape of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn to Lebanon.
Tokyo District Prosecutors have been questioning the Taylors since they were extradited from the United States earlier this month. They have been detained at a Tokyo detention center since March 2.
Prosecutors said the Taylors were formally charged Monday with helping a criminal escape. The prosecutors had been seeking their extradition for months after they were arrested and detained in the U.S. last May.
The Taylors were not immediately available for comment, as is standard in Japan’s criminal system, where more than 99% of those who go on trial are found guilty.
Ghosn, who led Nissan Motor Co for nearly two decades, was arrested in November 2018 and later charged with under-reporting his compensation and breach of trust.
He jumped bail and escaped to Lebanon in December 2019. Ghosn says he is innocent. Japan has put Ghosn on Interpol’s wanted list, but Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan.
Michael Taylor, with the help of another man, George-Antoine Zayek, hid Ghosn in a large black box supposedly containing audio equipment, according to the authorities.
The box passed through airport security in Osaka, central Japan, and was loaded onto a private jet that flew Ghosn to Turkey.
Peter Taylor is accused of meeting with Ghosn and helping his father carry out the escape. Authorities say the Taylors were paid at least $1.3 million.
The Taylors’ lawyers in the U.S. fought the extradition, saying they may be treated unfairly in Japan and subjected to “mental and physical torture.”
They also argued that jumping bail is not a crime under Japanese law. That is technically accurate, but most people who escape are easily caught in Japan.
Japanese prosecutors have repeatedly stressed that they have enough evidence to convict the Taylors.
The dates for their trial are still undecided.
If convicted, the Taylors face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 300,000 yen ($2,900).
Separately, Greg Kelly, a former Nissan executive vice president, is on trial on charges of under-reporting Ghosn's compensation. Kelly says he is innocent as he did not know about such actions. He had been trying to find legal ways to compensate Ghosn, so he would not quit and go to a rival automaker, according to his legal team.
Nissan, as a company, is also standing trial. Nissan has acknowledged wrongdoing.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
8 Comments
hooktrunk2
Perhaps a case of lost in translation, but doesn't this mean the Gsohn is presumed guilty before his trial? Is one legally considered to be a criminal before their conviction? IMO, this is different than one's opinion or the presumption that he is guilty.
Robert Cikki
In here, there is no Presumption of innocence and people must prove they are innoncent. Often even years after. One part of the blame is the hostage justice here, where you often agree to the charges in exchange for easier sentence under mental torture.
Fighto!
I hope the Taylors are brushing up on their Japanese, which they will need to use every day for 3 years. And I hope they like miso, rice and tofu. No US gourmet food in "the Big House".
Should have stayed permanently in Lebanon with their boss.
Alfie Noakes
How can these people be charged with helping a criminal escape when Ghosn hasn't been tried yet? It would be informative to hear a legal expert explain this situation...
Midnight Sun Tribe
So... the article states that technically "bail jumping" is not a crime... but that the prosecutors claim they have enough evidence to convict... of something that is technically not a crime.
Random
The Taylor’s have implicated Ghosn’s wife and daughter. Warrants will be out for them next.
gogogo
Ghosn has not been convicted of anything any therefore is not a criminal.
So either, Ghosn was presumed guilty from the get go... no chance of a fair trial (sound familar?) or these guys are getting charged for something that technically had not yet been determined.... which one is it please?
James
Not in the least bit surprised that they are being charged already they didn't have much of a choice as they couldn't slap on more charges as I previously mentioned in a different article sometime ago.
Not sure if this is accurate the law they are charged with and the translation I read suggested a different number.
violation of Article 103 of the Japanese Penal Code
https://casetext.com/case/in-re-extradition-of-taylor-1
expat
"...where more than 99% of those who go on trial are found guilty...." That alone speaks volumes about whether you can expect to find justice in Japan, a country where police and prosecutors never make a mistake, and the possibility of their doing so is infinitesimally small - one out of one hundred.
gokai_wo_maneku
Do you think Ghosn feels any guilt about this? Nah. They were just tools.