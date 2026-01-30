Japan child abuse cases top 220,000 for 2nd year in FY2024

Government data revealed Friday that the number of child abuse reports at Japan's child welfare centers surpassed 220,000 for the second consecutive fiscal year, with nearly 60 percent of the reports involving psychological abuse.

The total was 223,691, down 1,818 from a year earlier, marking the first time since fiscal 1990 that the upward trend has paused. According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare and the Children and Families Agency, it is still the second highest level after fiscal 2023, raising the need to strengthen countermeasures.

"The number fell for the first time but the fact that it remains high has not changed," an agency official said.

The government began collecting comparable data in fiscal 1990.

Of the total abuse cases reported in fiscal 2024, 133,024 were psychological, including 77,947 instances of domestic violence occurring in front of children. The data showed that reports of physical abuse reached 52,535, neglect cases came to 35,612, and sexual abuse cases totaled 2,520.

Police reported around half of the total cases to child welfare centers. Over 8 percent were reported by neighbors and acquaintances, while family and relatives, as well as schools, accounted for roughly the same percentage. Fewer than 2 percent were reported by the victims themselves.

Child welfare centers have the right to temporarily take custody of abused children and inspect households where abuse is suspected. As of April 2025, there were 240 centers nationwide.

Due to an increase in consultations about child abuse, the centers are under mounting pressure, prompting the government to aim to increase the number of child welfare officers and psychologists at the facilities nationwide.

