Japan consumer watchdog warns of rice scam websites as prices soar

Bags of rice are seen at a supermarket in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture.

Japan's consumer affairs center has called on people grappling with soaring rice prices to beware of websites claiming to sell the staple at heavily discounted prices.

The National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan said complaints related to such websites have spiked since March, with some claiming the rice was never delivered though payment had been made.

Some cases reported in April include a man in his 20s who bought 20 kilograms of rice on a website with a credit card but did not receive an email confirming completion of the order. He called a phone number on the website only to find it not in service, the center said.

A woman in her 50s said she ordered 5 kg of rice at 3,899 yen via an advertisement on a video-sharing app but only received an email with a receipt for a pair of sunglasses priced the same amount. She received neither the sunglasses nor the rice.

The center called on consumers to thoroughly vet business operators and avoid buying from websites that sell rice at unrealistically low prices.

The warning came as the average price of rice at supermarkets has risen steadily in recent months due partly to a poor harvest, hitting a record 4,285 yen per 5 kg in mid-May, roughly double last year's level.

As the government's attempt to curb prices with the release of its rice stockpiles has so far had a limited impact, it has begun selling through direct contracts under new farm minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who has targeted reducing prices to around 2,000 yen per 5 kg by early June.

