Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japanese judge impeached over inappropriate social media posts

0 Comments
TOKYO

A Japanese high court judge was impeached Wednesday for posting on social media in 2017 messages that were found offensive to the bereaved family of a high school girl murdered two years earlier, marking the first time a judge has been dismissed over the expression of views.

The Judge Impeachment Court deemed the series of posts made by Kiichi Okaguchi of the Sendai High Court, who is currently suspended from duty, constituted "gross misconduct" beyond the scope of freedom of expression.

With no option to appeal, the ruling means that Okaguchi will lose his legal qualifications for at least five years.

The 58-year-old is the eighth judge to be dismissed by the court to date for misconduct, with the last judge dismissed around 11 years ago for secretly taking underskirt photos of a woman on a train.

Okaguchi was indicted for 13 posts made in relation to the 2015 murder of high school student Kana Iwase, who was 17 at the time of her death.

In 2017, he posted on his personal Twitter account that Iwase was "mercilessly" murdered by a "man who has the propensity to be sexually aroused by watching a woman being strangled and agonized."

Almost two years after the tweet, he posted on Facebook that "the bereaved family has been brainwashed by the Tokyo High Court office and others to criticize me."

In handing down the ruling, Presiding Judge Hajime Funada said that Okaguchi had also "damaged the honor" of the victim's family with his subsequent post.

In a damages suit brought by the victim's family, the Tokyo High Court in January ordered Okaguchi to pay 440,000 yen in damages for part of his social media posts, upholding a lower court decision. The ruling was later finalized.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A must-buy product at Don Quijote!

See what's trending at Don Quijote in Japan and why you should get them!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

marking the first time a judge has been dismissed over the expression of views.

Considering all the suspended sentences and blatant displays of a two-tier justice system that benefits those of a higher socioeconomic level that is curious.

With no option to appeal, the ruling means that Okaguchi will lose his legal qualifications for at least five years.

The 58-year-old

The article does not say it but will probably still get his pension and an early retirement. Such is "justice".

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tsuwano Yabusame Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Understanding Mount Fuji’s New Fees and Rules

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 1 – 7, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Musha Gyoretsu Warrior Parade

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Shinjuku

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Magical Girl Anime: The Lasting Legacy

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Bihoku Hillside Park

GaijinPot Travel

Toyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Great Buddha of Takaoka (Takaoka Daibutsu)

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

See Where Cherry Blossoms Are Blooming Now in Japan on GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Blog