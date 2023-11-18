Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese transport ministry officials hand out fliers warning against the use of unauthorized taxis to a tourist at Narita airport in Chiba Prefecture on Nov 1. Photo: KYODO
crime

Japan cracking down on illegal taxis as tourism boom drives demand

0 Comments
CHIBA

Japanese authorities are stepping up surveillance of unlicensed taxis at Narita airport, as a spike in the number of arrivals increases demand for transport into the capital.

Transport ministry officials handed out hundreds of fliers stating "Beware! Unlicensed taxis are illegal and unsafe!" in English and Chinese to arriving international visitors in early November at the airport in Chiba Prefecture.

The fliers urge people to check the color of vehicle license plates as licensed taxis have green plates or plates with green frames. Unlicensed taxis have the white plates of private vehicles.

It also warns that passengers may not be covered by insurance if injured while riding in an unauthorized taxi.

"To ensure safe travel, we want travelers to use (authorized) taxis and hired vehicles that are well managed," said Mitsuteru Yanase, head of the transport ministry's Chiba branch office.

Unlike overseas where ride-hailing operators, including Uber Technologies Inc and Grab Holdings Inc, are widely used, Japan in principle bans such services that enable drivers of private vehicles to serve as unofficial taxis.

Uber and other apps are available in Japan, but they can only be used to call licensed cabs.

Against the backdrop of an acute shortage of taxi drivers in rural areas and tourist spots, however, calls to open up the market grew recently within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, including from former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also expressed willingness in October to address the problem and vowed to discuss allowing ride-hailing services to operate.

But the transport ministry is cautious and the taxi industry remains opposed to introducing competing services, citing safety concerns linked to the absence of rules on who would be responsible for vehicle maintenance and checking drivers' health.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: The Iconic Shibuya Gyaru

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Heirin-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Ichibata Yakushi

GaijinPot Travel

5 Common English Teacher Interview Questions and How to Answer Them

GaijinPot Blog

What I Love About Fall in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Sanbe

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

15 Spots in Tokyo Every Photographer Should Know

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping for Children’s Clothes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Daikouzen-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Gakuen-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

How I Handle My Curly Hair in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo