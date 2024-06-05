Doctor convicted over girl's death in high-speed driving crash

A Japanese court on Tuesday convicted a doctor of driving a sports car at speeds upward of 120 kilometers per hour and crashing into a minicar, leaving a 9-year-old girl dead in western Japan in 2022.

Hiroyuki Takakura, 37, was given a three-year prison sentence, suspended for five years, for negligence resulting in injury and death, according to the ruling by the Hiroshima District Court's Fukuyama Branch.

The defendant was accused of colliding his sports car into the minicar, in which the girl was a passenger, as it was making a turn at an intersection in Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, in June 2022. The speed limit at the intersection was 50 kilometers per hour.

"The degree of negligence is considerable," Judge Hideo Matsumoto said, noting that the defendant was driving the car at over twice the speed limit.

But the court gave Takakura a suspended sentence, as the driver of the minicar neglected to properly check for oncoming traffic before making a turn, the judge said.

Prosecutors had sought a three-year jail term for the defendant.

