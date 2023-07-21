Japanese Embassy granted in-person access to detained national in China

The Japanese Embassy in Beijing has been granted in-person consular access to an employee of pharmaceutical firm Astellas Pharma Inc, who has been detained in China since March on suspicion of espionage, a source familiar with bilateral relations said Friday.
The meeting took place Wednesday in the Chinese capital and an examination by an accompanying medical officer confirmed the man had no health issues. Embassy officials conveyed a message from his family, the source said.
Previously, the Chinese government only allowed consular access to the senior Astellas employee via video link, citing the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Japan has demanded the man's early release and the provision of specific reasons for his detention, but China has yet to respond to the request, the source said.© KYODO
2 Comments
sakurasuki
Oh, is that Japanese spy, at least from China point of view.
Xavier
As I've said before, all nations should put in place a blanket travel advisory for China along the lines of "You are at risk of arbitrary detention in conditions amounting to torture. Do not travel to China unless absolutely necessary."
It's clear that China does not hesitate to use hostage diplomacy (along with many other horrific tactics), and cannot be trusted one iota, so the free world should keep as far away from it as possible.