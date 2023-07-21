Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japanese Embassy granted in-person access to detained national in China

2 Comments
BEIJING

The Japanese Embassy in Beijing has been granted in-person consular access to an employee of pharmaceutical firm Astellas Pharma Inc, who has been detained in China since March on suspicion of espionage, a source familiar with bilateral relations said Friday.

The meeting took place Wednesday in the Chinese capital and an examination by an accompanying medical officer confirmed the man had no health issues. Embassy officials conveyed a message from his family, the source said.

Previously, the Chinese government only allowed consular access to the senior Astellas employee via video link, citing the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Japan has demanded the man's early release and the provision of specific reasons for his detention, but China has yet to respond to the request, the source said.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Japanese Embassy granted in-person access to detained national in China

Oh, is that Japanese spy, at least from China point of view.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

As I've said before, all nations should put in place a blanket travel advisory for China along the lines of "You are at risk of arbitrary detention in conditions amounting to torture. Do not travel to China unless absolutely necessary."

It's clear that China does not hesitate to use hostage diplomacy (along with many other horrific tactics), and cannot be trusted one iota, so the free world should keep as far away from it as possible.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Villages in Shibuya

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sun Protection Culture: Japan vs The West

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Denenchofu Seseragi Park and Hall

GaijinPot Travel

Achi Village

GaijinPot Travel

5 Places In Japan You Are Not Allowed To Visit (And How to Still Enjoy Them)

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Tokyo Summer Terraces to Have Your Next Girls’ Night Out

Savvy Tokyo

What’s next for you? Great Jobs in Japan for JET Programme Teachers and ESL Pros

GaijinPot Blog

Funabashi Anderson Park

GaijinPot Travel

48 Hours in Iya Valley

GaijinPot Blog

Tips for Managing Disruptive Behavior in English Classes

GaijinPot Blog