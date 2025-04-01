 Japan Today
Japan envoy in China meets citizen detained for 2 years over espionage

BEIJING

Japanese Ambassador to China Kenji Kanasugi met Monday with a Japanese citizen who has been detained in Beijing for about two years on suspicion of espionage, a Japanese government source said.

The Astellas Pharma Inc employee was indicted last August by Chinese prosecutors and went on trial in late November, with the first hearing at a Beijing court closed to the public.

The ambassador met with the man for the fourth time and confirmed that he did not have any major health issues, according to the source.

Tokyo has repeatedly asked Beijing to release the businessman, with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba raising the issue during a summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Peru in mid-November.

The man, who served as an executive with the pharmaceutical company's China unit, was detained on March 20, 2023, just before his scheduled return to Japan, and formally arrested in October that year.

