Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Ex-lawmaker Akimoto gets 4-year jail term over casino graft

3 Comments
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

A Tokyo court on Tuesday sentenced to four years in prison a former top government official for taking bribes from a gambling company, in a high-profile case that has added to the political woes of Japan's outgoing prime minister ahead of elections this year.

The Tokyo District Court found Tsukasa Akimoto, who was a vice-minister in charge of tourism and casino promotions, guilty of taking 7.6 million yen in bribes from a Chinese gambling operator that was aiming to start a casino business in Japan. The court also fined Akimoto the amount in bribes he received from the Chinese company.

The court's decision comes as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is already facing criticism for his government's coronavirus policies and hosting the Olympics despite widespread health concerns.

Three other former ministers and a lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party have been found guilty in separate bribery and election fraud cases over the past few years.

Suga on Friday announced that he will not seek another term, paving the way for a new party leader ahead of parliamentary elections to be held by late November.

Akimoto, who has since left the ruling party, was also found guilty of offering bribes to his former advisors to make false testimony in court to cover up his wrongdoing.

The former vice minister pleaded not guilty of any charges in his trial. Prosecutors alleged that Akimoto accepted the bribes in 2017-2018, including 3 million yen in cash and other gifts, from the Chinese company in return for his support for a plan to build a casino in Japan.

Judge Toshihiko Niwa said in his ruling that Akimoto's obstruction of legal proceedings by bribing witnesses showed his complete lack of compliance with the court, NHK public television reported.

Akimoto, who was released on bail, will have to return to jail following the sentencing. Akimoto's former aide, Akihiro Toyoshima, received a suspended prison term.

Japan passed a controversial law allowing casino gambling in 2016, a measure promoted by the ruling LDP as a way to stimulate the country’s economy and find new sources of revenue, including capitalizing on the surging number of Chinese tourists.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Rats will begin eating each other on a derelict ship when food runs out.

“Three other former ministers and a lawmaker from the ruling LDP have been found guilty in separate bribery & election fraud cases over the past few years.” -

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Interesting how LDP is omitted from the title.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

4 years for bribing a witness is peanuts. Glad to see Japan’s commitment to justice is extremely strong. s/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #146: Japanese Dad Realized He Came to Work with Toy Laptop

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Days Exploring Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #147: Parents Take Off Work to Tackle Unfinished Summer Homework

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

A Foreign Girl’s Guide On How To Discuss Sex With Your Japanese Guy

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Kids’ Summer Homework in Japan: With Friends Like These

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Japanese Phrases for the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

Families

A Preschool Primer: Finding the Right Kindergarten for Your Family

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog