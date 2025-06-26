 Japan Today
A court sketch by Masato Yamashita dated September 30, 2020 shows Takahiro Shiraishi (C), on trial Image: JIJI PRESS/AFP
crime

Japan executes 'Twitter killer' who murdered nine in 2017

6 Comments
By Kyoko HASEGAWA
TOKYO

Japan on Friday executed a man dubbed the "Twitter killer" who murdered and dismembered nine people he met online, in the nation's first enactment of the death penalty since 2022.

Takahiro Shiraishi, 34, was hanged for killing his young victims, all but one of whom were women, after contacting them on the social media platform now called X.

He had targeted users who posted about taking their own lives, telling them he could help them in their plans, or even die alongside them.

Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki said Shiraishi's crimes, carried out in 2017, included "robbery, rape, murder... destruction of a corpse and abandonment of a corpse".

"Nine victims were beaten and strangled, killed, robbed, and then mutilated with parts of their bodies concealed in boxes, and parts discarded in a garbage dump," Suzuki told reporters in Tokyo on Friday.

Shiraishi acted "for the genuinely selfish reason of satisfying his own sexual and financial desires" and the murders "caused great shock and anxiety to society", Suzuki said. "After much careful consideration, I ordered the execution."

Japan and the United States are the only two G7 countries to still use capital punishment, and there is overwhelming support for the practice among the Japanese public.

Shiraishi was sentenced to death in 2020 for the murders of his nine victims, aged between 15 and 26.

After luring them to his small home near the capital, he stashed parts of their bodies around the apartment in coolers and toolboxes sprinkled with cat litter in a bid to hide the evidence.

His lawyers had argued Shiraishi should receive a prison sentence rather than be executed because his victims had expressed suicidal thoughts and so had consented to die.

But a judge dismissed that argument, calling Shiraishi's crimes "cunning and cruel", according to reports at the time.

The dignity of the victims was trampled upon," the judge had said, adding that Shiraishi had preyed upon people who were "mentally fragile".

The grisly murders were discovered in autumn 2017 by police investigating the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman who had reportedly tweeted about wanting to kill herself.

Her brother gained access to her Twitter account and eventually led police to Shiraishi's residence, where investigators found the nine dismembered bodies.

Executions are always done by hanging in Japan, where around 100 death row prisoners are waiting for their sentences to be carried out.

Nearly half are seeking a retrial, Suzuki said Friday.

Japanese law stipulates that executions must be carried out within six months of a verdict after appeals are exhausted.

In reality, however, most inmates are left on tenterhooks in solitary confinement for years, and sometimes decades.

There is widespread criticism of the system and the government's lack of transparency over the practice.

In 2022, Tomohiro Kato was hanged for an attack that killed seven people in 2008, when he rammed a rented two-tonne truck into a crowd in Tokyo's Akihabara district, before getting out and going on a stabbing spree.

"I came to Akihabara to kill people. It didn't matter who I'd kill," Kato told police at the time.

The high-profile executions of the guru Shoko Asahara and 12 former members of the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult took place in 2018.

Aum Shinrikyo orchestrated the 1995 sarin gas attacks on Tokyo's subway system, killing 14 people and sickening thousands more.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
good riddance

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Absolutely no need to waste any resources at all on human trash like this. Should have been executed years ago.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Super evil serial killer, but I don't support the death penalty. I can't change my view just for this case.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I don't agree with death penalty, however if it is done, it should always, always, be carried on by one of the victim's familliy member, or more, if desired. Only then they can receive closure.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Only 9? But why does the world give a pass to war-criminal leaders of countries who have the blood of hundreds of thousands of innocents on their hands and who, protected by power, are never brought to justice. And so state terrorism, the curse of the modern world, continues and advocates of capital punishment stay silent.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The world is a better place today.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

