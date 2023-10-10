Publishing exec gets suspended sentence over Tokyo Olympics bribery

An executive at Japanese publishing house Kadokawa was found guilty Tuesday of bribing a former Tokyo Olympics organizing committee member.
Toshiyuki Yoshihara, charged with paying 69 million yen to Haruyuki Takahashi, was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for four years. That means he avoids prison, as long as he doesn’t break the law in the next four years.
Tokyo District Court Presiding Judge Yoshihisa Nakao said Yoshihara wanted Kadokawa to have an edge in becoming a sponsor, which he believed would enhance its brand power.
“The belief in the fairness of the Games has been damaged,” Nakao said, stressing Yoshihara knew the payments were illegal and sought to disguise them as consulting fees.
The punishment was suspended because Yoshihara had expressed remorse, and his wife had promised to watch over him, Nakao said.
Yoshihara said, “Yes,” once, in accepting the verdict, but otherwise said nothing, and bowed repeatedly as he left the courtroom.
The verdict for Yoshihara, arrested last year, was the latest in a series of bribery trials over sponsorships and licensing for products for the Tokyo Games.
Kadokawa Group was chosen as a sponsor and published the Games program and guidebooks.
The ballooning scandal has marred the Olympic image in Japan, denting Sapporo’s bid for the 2030 Winter Games.
An official announcement on the bid is expected Wednesday, after the mayor meets with Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita, a judo gold medalist and IOC member, a Sapporo city official said.
At the center of the scandal is Takahashi, a former executive at advertising company Dentsu, who joined the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee in 2014, and had great influence in arranging sponsorships for the Games. Takahashi says he is innocent. His trial is yet to begin.
Fifteen people at five companies face trial in the bribery scandal. The other companies are Aoki Holdings, a clothing company that outfitted Japan’s Olympic team, Daiko Advertising Inc, Sun Arrow, which made the mascots, and ADK, an advertising company.
An official at a consultant company called Amuse was given a suspended sentence in July after being convicted of helping Takahashi receive bribes in return for a part of the money.
Given the various allegations, the money that went to Takahashi totaled some 200 million yen.
In Tuesday’s trial, Yoshihara was accused of working with Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, a top official at Kadokawa, the son of the founder and a major figure in Japan’s movie and entertainment industry, as well as with Kyoji Maniwa, another senior official at Kadokawa.
Maniwa, accused of depositing the money to Takahashi’s account, was given a suspended sentence in June. Tsuguhiko Kadokawa also faces trial.
In April, Aoki’s founder Hironori Aoki and two other company officials were convicted of handing 28 million yen in bribes to Takahashi and received suspended sentences.
In July, the former head of ADK, Shinichi Ueno, was given a suspended sentence after a conviction of paying 14 million yen to Takahashi.
The organizing committee members, as quasi-public officials, are forbidden from accepting money or goods from those seeking favors. Those receiving bribes are generally given harsher verdicts in Japan than those paying them.
The Tokyo Games were postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
7 Comments
Login to comment
ushosh123
The amount of people in the article receiving suspended sentence is off the charts!
Mr Kipling
Of course he does, of course... Did anyone actually think otherwise?
BigP
Ridiculous!!
geronimo2006
Thank you JT. Always need a good laugh in the morning.
sakurasuki
Is another way Japan Inc say, thank you for your service in making Tokyo Olympics happens. In exchange we give you suspended sentence.
MarkX
While I am not surprised by this, it really make you wonder about fairness and the law in this country. For the millions who abide by the law, but maybe once they step outside of it, the fury of hell descends upon them. Then we have these elites that knowingly break the law, and what is their punishment? Their wife will look after them!
Lindsay
Many people speculated about the amount of corruption and bribery that would take place when Japan was first awarded the Olympics, myself included. It seems we weren’t far wrong at all. These Susie def sentences being handed down are nothing more than a slap on the wrist for these crimes. Their punishments should include massive fines paid to the state and to the IOC for the bite they have put on the sporting event. Hit them where it hurts. Take their money off them.
Redemption
Judges seem to have too much discretion. They see someone, usually an older businessman that they relate too, and they are as lenient as possible.
David Brent
Anyone involved in Japanese business knows that bribes and kickbacks are par for the course here. This news isn’t at all surprising.
Yubaru
Which continues to send the message that when you take the fall for those above you the system will find a way to make excuses on reasons not to throw you in jail.
I mean really now? There has got to be a problem with the translation here, "wife promises to watch over him"? One of the best black comedy lines I have heard in a while!
Aly Rustom
The punishment was suspended because Yoshihara had expressed remorse, and his wife had promised to watch over him, Nakao said.
SERIOUSLY??
I'm still too stunned at that excuse to laugh.