Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Ryuji/PIXTA
crime

Japan eyes new system to fine cyclists for traffic violations

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's police agency said Thursday it plans to slap fines on cyclists for traffic violations in a bid to reduce the number of accidents following the rise in popularity in bicycles as a means for commuting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the envisioned system, which will require an amendment to the Road Traffic Act, bicycle riders could be issued so-called blue tickets such as for ignoring traffic lights.

A panel of experts will begin deliberations on the matter this month, aiming to finalize a proposal possibly by the end of this year. The National Police Agency hopes to submit a bill to amend the law to parliament next year.

Currently, cyclists can be issued so-called red tickets for serious offences. However, indictments leading to criminal punishment are rare as the process involves a lengthy investigation that creates a burden for both police and the offender.

Minor traffic violations currently see an offender handed a "warning slip," akin to a yellow card in a football match, but questions remain over its effectiveness.

Under the new system, cyclists who receive a blue ticket would evade indictment but would be fined. If the violator does not make the payment during a certain period of time, they would be subject to criminal procedures.

According to the NPA, traffic violations by bicycle riders shot up from 7,193 in 2013 to 24,549 in 2022.

Of the 7,107 serious or deadly accidents involving bicycles in 2022, about 70 percent were the result of cyclists breaking the law.

To strengthen measures to prevent accidents, bicyclists across all age groups have been urged to wear a helmet from April this year.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Good. The first one to clamp down on is cycling on the road on the wrong side. You are naturally looking right when pulling out on to a 2~3 lane main road as that's where the vehicles are coming from... Only to almost have a cyclist smash in to your near-side as as you pull out. And they seem to think you're in the wrong.

Anyone who drives around major cities knows what I mean.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Yonago Beaches

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Tokyo Vibes: 10 Unforgettable City Pop Tracks for Your Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

Get Your Creative Juices Flowing with English Friendly Art Workshops Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunflower Season: 5 Splendid Himawari Gardens in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Get One Step Closer to Your Fitness Goals with AC Fit Kojimachi Studio

GaijinPot Blog

Sekigahara Battlefield Museum

GaijinPot Travel

What is the JLPT (Japanese Language Proficiency Test)?

GaijinPot Blog

Let’s Play: 5 More Games for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jul. 31 – Aug. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Osaka on a Budget: 5 Cheap Eats in Dotonbori

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Isaki-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel