Japan eyes tougher jail sentence for insults to tackle cyberbullying

Japan plans to introduce a tougher jail sentence as part of penalties for online insults amid growing calls to tackle cyberbullying, Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Tuesday.
Kamikawa told a press conference that she will ask her advisory panel to examine the plan to impose a prison term of up to one year or a fine of up to 300,000 yen over insults at its meeting Thursday.
At present, the penalty against insults is detention for less than 30 days or a fine of less than 10,000 yen. The Justice Ministry is also planning to extend the statute of limitations for insults from one year to three years.
"Online insults provoke similar posts one after another, which can lead to irreversible human rights violations," Kamikawa said. "As we see growing criticism against online abuse, we need to designate the act as a crime to be seriously dealt with and curb it."
Recent high-profile cases in Japan involving insults in cyberspace include the death of Hana Kimura, 22, a professional wrestler and cast member of the popular Netflix reality show "Terrace House" in May 2020. She apparently committed suicide after receiving a barrage of hateful messages on social media.
Two men in Osaka and Fukui prefectures were penalized 9,000 yen each for their insults against Kimura, but there were voices of concern that the penalties were too light.
In Japan, the penalty against defamation, which involves an untrue statement referring to a specific action, is a prison term of up to three years or a fine of up to 500,000 yen. In comparison, insults are bad-mouthing someone using phrases like "annoying" or "creepy" without referring to a specific action.
As provisions on insults under the country's Penal Code have not been drastically reviewed since the law was established in 1907, when the grave impact of online abuse was not a consideration, there have been urgent calls to address the matter.
The advisory panel is expected to discuss how to find a delicate balance between freedom of expression and tougher regulations on online abuse.
Following Kimura's death, the parliament in April enacted a law to establish a simpler court procedure that will help victims of cyberbullying in seeking to identify individuals who made defamatory posts online.
Under the legislation, expected to take effect by fall next year, cyberbullying victims will go through only one court proceeding to identify individuals who make hateful posts online, saving them time and costs related to such requests.
At present, people, in general, must go through at least two court proceedings -- one against social media operators and the other against internet service providers to obtain information on their harassers.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Current situation of Japan freedom of expression also press freedom is declining
https://rsf.org/en/ranking
https://thediplomat.com/2020/10/after-abe-will-press-freedom-improve-in-japan/
Also in Japan even retweeting can be held accountable like actual tweet.
https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/japanese-court-fines-journalist-for-defamatory-retweet
Human right violation? Japan hostage justice system that's where human rights violations.
https://www.tokyoweekender.com/2020/11/not-only-ghosn-conditions-barbaric-real-stories-from-japan-hostage-justice-system-hitojishi-shiho/
Cricky
Or don't go on line. If you are not present online it won't happen. If insults are repugnant to you don't become a politician. Really when people spend half their lives on line, expect the hate, or hate back. I can imagin a person in jail being asked by a killer, so why are you here? "I posted an insult" That's not going to end well.
snowymountainhell
Cyberbullying of people is awful. However, Japan often writes legislation with certain built-in ambiguities & loopholes for the rich & powerful to exploit and/or avoid prosecution, penalties and punishment.
The question is:
is this ‘cyberbullying’ legislation truly to streamline court actions for only “human” victim complainants
or,
can it also be used & abused by businesses, websites, media, corporations and the government?
The latter would be both “annoying” and “creepy”, to say the least.
dagon
"Online insults provoke similar posts one after another, which can lead to irreversible human rights violations," Kamikawa said. "As we see growing criticism against online abuse, we need to designate the act as a crime to be seriously dealt with and curb it."
A lot of hyperbole in this article from the Justice Minister that I never see when addressing mistaken prosecutions, the many workplace violations and harassment or other corruption. it would be smart to be suspicious of the motivations of the ministry.
Cricky
SNOWYMOUNTAINHELL Exactly, if a Buisness has a website and I visit this Buisness, it sucked, hair in my food and dead skin covering the bed. I post this, and I'm in trouble? Thailand has a simulular law and someone was jailed for their comments about their experiences. It's a very slippery slope, J Inc are extremely sensitive about negative comments even when well deserved.
151E
Well, guess all the those using the hashtag「河野さんにブロックされています」better start watching their online Ps and Qs.
ShinkansenCaboose
I rate every place online with Five stars and praise them like crazy even if all posters disagree.
My write ups are so icky sticky lovely that the venues write me back and tell me I am creepy and annoying.
Are they bullying me?
snowymountainhell
Well, perhaps legislation like this will, at least, bring readers here that much ‘closer’ to each other?
Perhaps the oft tolerated ‘dog-piling’ on some, just for having a difference of opinion from the ‘group-think’ and the continuous, unsanctioned after-hour uses of words like “moron”and “idiot” have seen there end?
snowymountainhell
/s
Cricky
Internet like TV, you don't like the channel change the channel. Or turn it off and do something in the real world, like make friends. Less net more life, choose the net then accept the risk of abuse.
ReasonandWisdomNippon
I support freedom of speech. Great idea.
But...
The internet did not exist when such ideas came into existence.
People online are more mean then in person/real life.
If you make it your job to target the same person for months and years, which can lead to their suicide, then you deserve punishment.
Cricky
You can delete your account on the net. Or change it. You don't have to put up with allow abuse. Let those who target people continue to live pathetic lives. Killing yourself over it is the most unimaginative response. There are other factors at play in those circumstances.
Oxycodin
so What’s the jail sentence as part of penalties for offline in person verbal insults. A punch in the face or jail time for saying your chubby?
crowbag
to those saying oh just don't go online are either Luddites, not creatives/business owners of some kind(they use socials for promoting and sharing their work) or just plain ignorant.
the fact is that the internet is and has been a part of our lives for decades. we need to learn to treat each other better using it. it's just as real and impactful as physical space.
secondly what an insult to Kimura that those people only had to pay 90 dollars for contributing to her death.
Oxycodin
People been insulted each other on the internet since the early 90s era.
Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never break me. But names will never harm me.
Numan
One step closer to making it illegal to criticize the J-gov.
Tom San
Try growing a thicker skin, then.
Reckless
If you want anonymous posting then assign a moderator or have a function to flag comments that violate terms of use. If you don't have a moderator then require registration with name and address and apply libel and slander civil penalties.
Wobot
Is there a similar offence punishable offline? It seems like this something new just for the internet
snowymountainhell
Seems a ‘ground-breaking’ idea, *in theory, *@Reckless 9:20am.
But will it be uniformly regulated? Or, just arbitrarily governed any given the day of the week, hour of the day (or night) and affected by the individual agendas, personal preferences and interpersonal biases of those tasked with monitoring?
Perhaps the ultimate question/answer of cyberbullying responsibility & liability is:
Who decides ‘what’ is permissible? - The business owning the website.
Users use websites on their own accord.
snowymountainhell
To be fair, both ‘Good & Bad’ users are rewarded with ‘cookies’ for their ‘voluntary participation’.
Robert Cikki
While I'm not a fan of regulating everything and regulating regulation before regulation, if this is really going to come into effect, then we need to set firm boundaries on what constitutes cyberbullying. Because so far the interpretation is very vague, and I recall from recent times Kono Taro and his tweets and blocking of opposite opinions or disagreeing arguments - with the current vague interpretation, even a decent post but with a dissenting opinion could qualify as cyberbullying. It is enough that "I feel it is cyberbullying".
Sven Asai
That will quickly bring everyone in jail. If I would write to someone ‘Nice weather today, isn’t it?’ , then there’s already a 50% chance of being fined or imprisonment, because that someone maybe feels totally affected, bullied and gets wild as he loves the opposite weather of that weather I mean, and I even don’t know the real weather at his place, but only mine. lol Better keep freedom of speech in cyberspace, because it’s only cyber, virtual, and no one gets really hurt out of a monitor or display he watches.
Johansawada
hmmm sounds to me its more to protect the incompetent politicians from online criticism... we better watch what we type on JT from now on....
dredlew
Lmao, this is ridiculous. So is the internet confined to Japan now? People from all over the world can bully you if they so please and there’s nothing Japan can do about it. Get out of the kitchen if you can’t handle the heat. Seriously.
Oh, and calling someone annoying or creepy is considered an insult? JFC, watch what happens when especially these particular types of people are not being called out anymore. The consequences will be much more severe than bullying…
kohakuebisu
I fully agree with this, but I doubt it is the intention of this bill, or what it will be used for. Cyberbulling of school friends, employees, co-workers etc. is the biggest problem and, like regular bullying in schools and workplaces which is habitually ignored, what the government should be focusing on. The story yet again raises the issue of Hana Kimura, but I would say regular cyberbullying of ordinary people by other people is categorically different to social media comments about tv shows and the people on them.
Mr Kipling
Just stop being so self absorbed, thicken your skin and grow a pair!
"Someone was mean to me so I'm going to harm myself".
Not the correct response.