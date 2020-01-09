"Japanese gov't, prosecutors, Nissan call Ghosn's accusations baseless."

The Japanese government, prosecutors and Nissan Motor Co officials on Thursday largely shrugged off claims made by the automaker's former chairman Carlos Ghosn at his first press conference after fleeing Japan, saying he failed to clear his name.
"He had a chance to speak freely for a long time (at the press conference) and yet he did not give any specific explanation regarding his case," said a senior prosecutor of the approximately two-and-a-half-hour news conference held in Beirut by the 65-year-old who is charged with financial misconduct.
During preparations for his trial at the Tokyo District Court, prosecutors disclosed over 1,000 pieces of evidence to the defense team, the senior prosecutor said, while claiming Ghosn fled because he considered the evidence irrefutable.
Ghosn did present various documents he cited as counter-evidence at the press conference, saying they proved claims made by prosecutors were groundless.
"I am here to clear my name. These allegations are untrue, and I should have never been arrested in the first place," Ghosn said. "The allegations are baseless."
A prosecutor involved in the case questioned Ghosn's choice of Lebanon as his destination after fleeing Japan.
"If he is innocent and thinks countries other than Japan are fairer, why didn't he go to the United States or France?" asked the prosecutor, indicating a lack of faith in Lebanon's judicial system.
Ghosn, facing trial in Japan, jumped bail and fled to Lebanon in late December. He has been charged with underreporting his remuneration at Nissan by several billion yen over eight years and aggravated breach of trust for allegedly misusing the automaker's funds.
"I did not escape justice. I fled injustice and persecution, political persecution," he said, while declaring he is "ready to stand trial anywhere if I can have a fair trial."
Justice Minister Masako Mori called Ghosn's comments "abstract, unclear or baseless assertions," at a press conference Thursday morning.
She defended the Japanese justice system, including Ghosn's claim he was subject to "hostage justice," an unfair trial, heavy-handed interrogation methods, a drawn-out judicial process, forced isolation from his wife, and a wider conspiracy between Nissan and the Japanese government to oust him.
"Those assertions will not justify his flight from Japan in any way," Mori said. "If he has anything to say on his criminal case, he should make his argument in a Japanese court and present concrete evidence."
Mori said Japan's justice system "sets out appropriate procedures and is administered properly," and does not bar a person from seeing an individual unless there is a flight risk or danger of evidence being destroyed or concealed.
She also said that prosecutors indict a suspect when there is a high likelihood of conviction based on sufficient evidence.
Her comments, made available in a statement in Japanese, English and French, said that "there is no way" that the prosecutors would "take part in any kind of conspiracy of any interest groups and investigate a matter that has not reached a threshold."
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also defended Japan's criminal justice system, saying it respects basic human rights and has appropriate procedures.
Suga, the top government spokesman, said at a press conference that Ghosn's "claims are one-sided and not convincing at all."
On the possibility of Ghosn's handover to Japan, Suga said, "It is a decision to be made by the Lebanese government so we are not in a position to comment."
Lebanese prosecutors have accepted Interpol's red notice requesting Ghosn be detained and are set to question him as early as Thursday.
But the chance of him being arrested and handed over appears slim, given Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan. Ghosn holds Brazilian, French and Lebanese nationality.
"We will continue to coordinate with other countries and international organizations and take all possible steps to make sure criminal proceedings in our country are carried out properly," Suga said.
Nissan's former President and CEO Hiroto Saikawa, who succeeded Ghosn, also weighed in.
"I was wondering what kind of comments he would make, but I was disappointed," said Saikawa, who himself was pushed into resigning from Nissan in September after it was discovered he was overpaid by roughly 47 million yen in an equity-linked remuneration scheme. "In the end, he just fled because he was afraid he would be found guilty in a trial."
Nissan outside director Masakazu Toyoda, a former senior industry ministry official who Ghosn said was a "link between Nissan and the authorities," also batted aside Ghosn's claims.
"I have no time to keep up with a hoax by a person who left Japan in violation of the law," he said.© KYODO
25 Comments
Login to comment
TARA TAN KITAOKA
I am lost for words, baseless, then was Carlos arrested ???. Anyone has that much time to waste ???.
Christopher Glen
"prosecutors disclosed over 1,000 pieces of evidence to the defense team, the senior prosecutor said, while claiming Ghosn fled because he considered the evidence irrefutable."
Why didn't we hear this before? Why did Ghosn's lawyers complain they were being hindered?
TARA TAN KITAOKA
Now, this is very normal low level common Japanese excuse, I have heard this excuse for 30 of my 31 years.Haha!ha!. Pls give tax payers money back and time back to every good japanese. It is time, Japan stop thinking that they can get away with anything because they are japanese. U have no rights , we are human and japanese are not gods. Now the world is watching U. pls be aware of this point.
Christopher Glen
""In the end, he just fled because he was afraid he would be found guilty in a trial."
Why aren't you being detained?
sakurasuki
Actually Ghosn did and of course because it's for public not for court and he had limited time he choose not going to very details for each case.
sakurasuki
No time? You spent US$ 200 million for probing Ghosn while Nissan Loses US$ 40 Million every day.
Do the hustle
What a load of rubbish! They are spouting that Ghosn’s accusations are baseless, but they have failed to provide any factual evidence as to why he was unfairly detained and re-arrested the day before he was due to give a press conference. It is their arrest, extended incarceration, constant interrogation without a lawyer present, threats of things becoming worse, the ridiculous terms of his eventual bail that are baseless. Shame on Japan for even attempting to pathetically claim his accusations are baseless.
Aly Rustom
its obvious that the J gov is sweating hard and are desperately trying to do damage control while attempting to keep a poker face. But their fear and embarrassment is clearly showing.
sakurasuki
All illegal leaks happened during Ghosn detention is one sided too right.
Madden
Why would have Ghosn gone to the United States? He has no connection there, why would the prosecutor even suggest such a thing?
collegepark30349
"Japanese gov't, prosecutors, Nissan call Ghosn's accusations baseless."
Then prove it.
"prosecutors disclosed over 1,000 pieces of evidence to the defense team"
But did they disclose everything they had? The prosecutors had their hands on materials and evidence for months before they had to disclose what they had. How much exculpatory or contradictory evidence did they hold back or alter or "misplace" or "destroy by accident"? I'm saying this because there have been several documented instances of prosecutors (and bureaucrats and politicians) doing this. I found it laughable when they said they were afraid Ghosn would. Pot, meet kettle.
Prosecutors asking Ghosn to prove he is innocent is like asking me to prove I did not steal the socks I am wearing. I have no receipt, no record or memory of where or when I bought them, and can produce no witnesses. I guess I'm guilty because I cannot prove I'm innocent. Can they prove I did steal them? Doesn't matter, I guess.
Asiaman7
The Japanese prosecutors openly claim that Ghosn is guilty, but they publicly disclose no evidence to support their claim. Yet, they criticize Ghosn for not publicly providing evidence of his innocence -- even though this very article right here states “Ghosn did present various documents he cited as counter-evidence at the press conference, saying they proved claims made by prosecutors were groundless.”
Japan’s prosecutors have unfortunately gotten too used to physically and emotionally abusing the accused with impunity. Their methods are primitive, and they no longer represent the Japan we desire. They should go.
sakurasuki
Ghosn already answered that during his press conference why he choose particular country where he stays, "I'm surrounded by friends in Lebanon, by people who respect me and who are proud of me, which I really needed after the ordeal I have been through."
Serrano
Why would have Ghosn gone to the United States? He has no connection there, why would the prosecutor even suggest such a thing?
Because he's one of those educated idiots. There's a whole lotta them.
Bungle
Ghosn's trial should be held in absentia. If the prosecutors are confident they have a case against him, let's hear it in all it's glory.
Cameron
I seriously can't see how the J government and Nissan can say things like this. All my students today asked me what I thought about this situation. All of them could see the evidence and the fact that the justice system has issues. They were all embarrassed.
sakurasuki
Not only that they gave Japanese media one sided illegal leak while trying give image and message that Ghosn is "Cold, Greedy Dictactor".
MSR Japan
Of course the govt are going to, and have to say, their justice system is fine and righteous and fair FFS, they cant very well come out and say its corrupt, dishonest, crooked, crippled, crazy, bent, and rorted rotten could they.
The truth of this case is some where in the middle Saikawa (who was discovered to have been overpaid by 47mill yen ), Nissan, Kelly, 3,000 accounting staff at nissan, the prosecutors and Ghosn who skipped bail saga.
Where exactly though, no one now will ever really know, but we can all assume there is some element of truth in this story. Let your mind, your conscience, your understanding of business, life and how things in Japan are decide where the truth lies.
For now Japan's Justice system or lack of is exposed to the world, and Ghosn will live as a fugitive.
Cogito Ergo Sum
Today, it's an unusual change of diet from their usual Staples of diffident people from India, Africa and some S. Americans. The ones whom they kick around with no comebacks. And, as usual with all bullies who are suddenly faced with a formidable adversary, they don't know how to react,, after all , they are so used to walkovers.
Ghosn, shine one ray of light and disperse a thousand shadows, none needs its darkness shone more than the decrepit system of Japanese Justice system.
sakurasuki
Their method is to detain people until they break and confess. For Ghosn's case he didn't break so they try to find another way, they try to extend investigation to his wife.
No Business
The sad thing is, even after all this, most Japanese people truly believe their "justice" system is world-quality, first-world level.
DOEL HARRY
HEY JAPANTODAY ..... ENOUGH WITH THE NEWS ABOUT THIS GUY GHOSN THERE IS LOCAL NEWS THAT IS MORE IMPORTANT THE HIM ...... ONE ARTICLE IS ENOUGH - NOT MULTIPLE ARTICLES ..... NISSAN HIRED HIM ....... WHY ????? ....... LET NISSAN DEAL WITH HIM AND MOVE ON .......
Daniel LANSADE
The lesson I draw from this saga, is that in Japan, you can be arrested and jailed at any time for any reason and without evidence with only 0,6 % to be cleared.
Not only with Ghosn but in the past they have shown darkest possible sides without any single apology (comfort woman, pearl harbor, atrocities all over asia).
History books denying the truth.
Very damn country untrustful officials and politicians.
macv
omotenashi at work
Reckless
I wonder how China and Korea are reacting to this news? Unabashed glee???
Jandworld
Are you be to host isit BY hosr to olyp?