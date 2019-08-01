Consultation centers handled record 159,000 child abuse cases in FY2018

Nearly 160,000 child abuse cases were handled by child consultation centers across Japan in fiscal 2018, with the figure hitting a new all-time high due to a rise in psychological abuse reports, the health ministry's preliminary data showed Thursday.

The number of cases increased 26,072 from a year earlier to 159,850, up for the 28th straight year since comparable data became available in fiscal 1990.

Psychological abuse, including witnessing acts of domestic violence and verbal abuse, accounted for 55.3 percent of the total at 88,389 cases, up 16,192 from the previous year.

The increasing number of reports is attributed to a wider awareness among the public that psychological mistreatment such as allowing a child to witness acts of domestic violence can also be considered child abuse.

Alarmed by a rise in child abuse cases, Japan will implement laws in April next year to ban parents and guardians from physically punishing children to prevent abuse in the name of discipline.

In the year to March, physical abuse cases rose 7,033 from the previous year to 40,256, accounting for 25.2 percent of the total, followed by 29,474 cases of neglect, or 18.4 percent, and 1,731 accounts of sexual abuse, or 1.1 percent.

Of the total reports made in fiscal 2018, 13,095 were made by the police, while 4,467 were from neighbors.

In fiscal 2017 through March last year, 65 children died due to abuse, including 13 victims of murder-suicide. The number of deaths dropped from 77 the previous year.

The ministry also said Thursday officials failed to meet the state guideline of checking the safety of a child within 48 hours of a suspected abuse report in 11,984 cases between July 2018 and June this year, which accounted for 7.8 percent of the 153,571 total cases.

Of the 11,984, 415 cases were deemed to require urgent intervention with child consultation centers confirming the safety of a child more than 48 hours after the initial report by making house visits or on-site inspections. The remaining 11,569 were considered less urgent.

Officials failed to confirm whether abuse had taken place in 1,970 cases due to such reasons as children having been taken from Japan.

The survey on responses within the 48 hours was conducted after the death of 2-year-old Kotori Ikeda in Sapporo, northern Japan, in June despite a child welfare official interviewing her mother last year following a tip and a police officer meeting with the mother and the girl in mid-May.

Officials had visited Ikeda's residence within 48 hours after an initial report was made in September last year, but they did not do so following a second report in April as the case was considered low priority. Kotori's mother and her boyfriend were arrested in June on suspicion of assaulting the child.

By prefecture, Osaka saw the highest reported number of child abuse cases in fiscal 2018 at 20,694, followed by Kanagawa and Tokyo with 17,272 and 16,967, respectively. Tottori in western Japan ranked the lowest among 47 prefectures with 80 reported cases.

All prefectures saw a rise in the number of child abuse cases, with a 1.59-fold increase in the southern island of Okinawa and 1.52-fold jump in Yamagata in the northeast the two largest, proportionally.

