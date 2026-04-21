High court upholds man's 8-year prison term for raping daughter

Domestic sexual abuse victim Riho Fukuyama walks into the Nagoya High Court's Kanazawa branch in Ishikawa Prefecture on Tuesday.

A high court on Tuesday upheld a lower court ruling that sentenced a man to eight years in prison for raping his then-teenage daughter.

The Nagoya High Court's Kanazawa branch rejected the appeal filed by Koji Daimon, 54, last year after he was convicted of sexually assaulting Riho Fukuyama at their home in Kurobe, Toyama Prefecture, central Japan.

Fukuyama, 26, has spoken publicly under her real name since 2024, calling for an end to sexual violence.

"I am grateful that what I wanted to say has been acknowledged" by the court, Fukuyama said at a press conference held after the ruling was handed down.

In its ruling last October, the Toyama District Court found that the father had habitually raped his daughter between her second year of junior high school and her second year of high school.

It said she "was forced to bear alone the abnormal situation of being sexually assaulted by her own father, which psychologically cornered her, and she had almost completely lost the will to resist."

© KYODO