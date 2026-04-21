High court upholds man's 8-year prison term for raping daughter

A high court on Tuesday upheld a lower court ruling that sentenced a man to eight years in prison for raping his then-teenage daughter.
The Nagoya High Court's Kanazawa branch rejected the appeal filed by Koji Daimon, 54, last year after he was convicted of sexually assaulting Riho Fukuyama at their home in Kurobe, Toyama Prefecture, central Japan.
Fukuyama, 26, has spoken publicly under her real name since 2024, calling for an end to sexual violence.
"I am grateful that what I wanted to say has been acknowledged" by the court, Fukuyama said at a press conference held after the ruling was handed down.
In its ruling last October, the Toyama District Court found that the father had habitually raped his daughter between her second year of junior high school and her second year of high school.
It said she "was forced to bear alone the abnormal situation of being sexually assaulted by her own father, which psychologically cornered her, and she had almost completely lost the will to resist."© KYODO
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Oops I Posted Again
Brave woman.
Toshihiro
Just 8 years? This man shouldn't be given any chance for an early release, even if he's on the best behavior. Good on you Riho, hopefully more people in a similar situation would do the same.
runner3
Why is her face exposed if she was a child when this happened? If this happened in Canada she identity would have been protected and her father's photo should be exposed for everyone to see the creep he is.
Renny
She does press conferences and things and wants others not to be ashamed at coming out with this kind of stuff. that’s why they show her face
Sack the lot of them
Yes, that is quite shocking unless she chose to reveal herself publicly.
dbsaiya
Show his face.