Osaka immigration footage shows mistreatment of detained foreigner

A Japanese-Peruvian man seeking state compensation for mistreatment at the Osaka immigration bureau in 2017 was shown being held face down by a number of officers in security camera footage submitted Wednesday at trial, a lawyer in charge of his case said.
In the case filed with the Osaka District Court, Burgos Fujii, 48, is seeking 2 million yen in damages from the state after he was left handcuffed for over half a day at the Osaka Regional Immigration Services Bureau.
The video includes footage of Fujii being hauled off to a solitary cell by many officers, as well as him being held down during tussles with five officers in the middle of the night and lying on the floor handcuffed with his arms behind his back.
Another scene showed an immigration officer intimidating Fujii by asking him whether he was prepared to follow their orders.
At a press conference in Osaka, Maya Kawasaki, one of his lawyers, criticized the treatment as being punitive, adding that it could be considered "torture."
In previous hearings, the government has maintained that no excessive force was used to restrain Fujii. The Osaka immigration bureau declined to comment on the video due to the pending trial.
According to the complaint, Fujii was left with his arms handcuffed behind his back for more than 14 hours on Dec 20, 2017, after he expressed dissatisfaction with his lunch and became violent. He was later found to have fractured his arm, with the injury taking a month to heal.
Fujii, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer after he was allowed provisional release in May last year, was granted special permission Monday to stay in Japan for medical treatment.
The video submitted as evidence in the lawsuit was not shown in court, but his lawyers disclosed some of its content after the court had adjourned.
In a separate case, the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau last month disclosed edited security camera footage to the family of a Sri Lankan woman who died in March following mistreatment while in detention.© KYODO
Hideomi Kuze
Root of Japan's immigration bureau is prewar and wartime Japan's secret police who arrested and tortured and killed people who criticized government.
Speed
I don't see any excessive force in that video. He wasn't what I'd call physically cooperating. 14 hours handcuffed is quite long though, but other than that, no.
Furan
So what did he expect would happen? A pat on the shoulder and his lunch brought to him on a silver plate? Let's see how far this case goes. In any case, it's safe to say he got his.... just desserts.
garymalmgren
The video submitted as evidence in the lawsuit was not shown in court, but his lawyers disclosed some of its content after the court had adjourned.
Does that mean that the judge can choose to view the evidence or not view it?
Strange!
nickstery
The immigration centers are absolutely terrible. Even during the COVID situation, there's no spacing between people waiting, staff don't speak any foreign languages, they are often very rude and absolutely no help. I speak some Japanese and have helped multiple foreigners with their visas. One foreigner had an unfortunate mistake and the staff was absolutely revolting. They shouted and treated him like a criminal. Luckily all worked out in the end.
Peter Neil
Where did you see it?
Yubaru
This video was shown on the AM news today, and while it all depends upon one's definition of "torture", he was obviously abused, and being left handcuffed in his cell for over 10 hours was uncalled for to say the least,
I am REALLY surprised that the video was released, because it sure as hell makes the officer's here look like they are a bunch of goons!
porto
It even happens in the US and other countries. Judges can review and deem evidence inadmissible, meaning the court won't see it. I imagine the judge has seen the video.
ShinkansenCaboose
On the Odakyu Line Shinyurigaoka station immigration office the people are very friendly and kind. @Nic, where was that abusive office you went to?
If this guy is Peruvian and Japanese decent doesn’t Japan let those people stay in Japan?
kwatt
The problem seems the Peruvian man was handcuffed for 14 hours in cell. No one punched him out and choked him.
Pacific Saury
Sounds like he was handcuffed and held down because he was being violent. Not sure what the problem is here.
Yrral
Lots of gaijin have no choice, but too be quiet and shut up, for the fear of losing their income in Japan when you are at the mercy of Japanese
Yrral
Google Living While Black in Japan
Aly Rustom
Edited huh? Gee, I wonder why... And didn't they say that the video was deleted or lost or otherwise unavailable?
YUP!
BackpackingNepal
Not so good story for Gaijins. Do they ever support Japan truly other than complain about the Japan this and that?
michaelqtodd
I have written about my 11 days of solitary confinement in a rural prison and then 43 days in the Osaka Immigration Center quite a lot here in the past.
I saw much much worse than this. I saw a guy fought and dragged by about 15 guards from one end of the center to another. He was a big African doctor who had been cheated out of his PHD research by a Kyoto University professor. Once he completed his research they cancelled his student visa. So he was very grumpy.
The crazy thing about my experience was that it took 53 days to learn that I could get bail if I paid a bond. They required $30,000 we had to carry it around in cash to 3 different places. They would not accept a bank transfer.
I was suspected of volunteering as a translator without a work visa. Was never charged with anything.
Meiyouwenti
The Peruvian man had to be subdued and handcuffed by immigration officers because he was particularly unruly and uncooperative. He had been detained because he had overstayed his visa. He’s a criminal and immediate deportation should apply in cases like these or we’re only helping publicity seeking “human rights” lawyers make money.
BlackFlagCitizen
It's clear from the clip made available for the public that it's just a snippet of what's been provided to the court, so none of us really have any clue how the man was treated during his detention.
Danielsan
Pandering to criminals only encourages them to escalate the severity of their crimes.
This person showed blatant disregard for the laws of a modern civilized country, was ungracious when served nourishing food, and acted with extreme violence toward his hosts.
Keeping him cuffed for 14 hours is nothing, in many countries he would have been beaten within an inch of his life and tossed into a punishment cell for weeks of solitary confinement.
Yet Japan still offers the kindness and benevolence to care for his illness. He should be ashamed.
OssanAmerica
Under the circumstances, behaving in any violent manner is going to have consequences. Honestly I don't have anywhere near the sympathy for him as I do for the Sri Lankan woman whom I suspect needlessly died while under Immigration's custody for which I firmly believe Immigration should be prosecuted.
GuruMick
Reading comments above I am really shocked how easily people accept and condone state violence and call a visa overstayer a "criminal " etc.
Most people react to how they are treated. Seems immigration in Japan treat people like crap.
"The quality of mercy is not strained "....think about it.
Robert Cikki
There are countries where police and immigration officials are above the law. There are countries where the police officer draws his weapon first and then asks questions. And then there are countries where there is a controlling authority above the police, the immigration officer and the police officer are not gods and would have a lot of explaining to do for a similarly mishandled and escalated situation. Many people don't even think about the fact that they don't know what preceded the whole thing. What preceded his dissatisfaction with his lunch and subsequent violent outburst. Now imagine, moreover, that many democratic countries have a clause in their constitution that gives the right to resist. No, not armed resistance.
And to argue that in many countries it is common to be in handcuffs and solitary confinement? Well, that says a lot. So obviously we are on the same level as the countries in question, where "he would have been beaten within an inch of his life and tossed into a punishment cell for weeks of solitary confinement"
Kentarogaijin
Behave well or assume the consequences.
William77
Amazing how the not so democratic moderators erased my comments,just to point out the truth that Japan in all as a society is one of the most homogeneous and racist in the planet and these monsters need a legal punishment and this won't be enough.
The nipponjinron thinking should be erased by their thinking.
Oxycodin
This show how barbaric the Japanese are to this day just as they were during World war 2