Japan introduces plea bargaining in organized crime, bribery cases

Japan on Friday introduced a plea bargaining system for organized crime and bribery cases, hoping to spur cooperation in the investigation and prosecution of crimes.

Prosecutors can now agree not to indict or to pursue lesser charges or lighter penalties if suspects or defendants provide evidence or depositions against alleged accomplices, according to the revised criminal procedure law that took effect Friday.

Under the Japanese system defendants will not be rewarded with reduced sentences for pleading guilty, unlike plea bargaining in the United States and other countries.

The law stipulates that prosecutors can make use of plea bargains in cases involving drugs, guns and bribery, while a government decree also allows plea bargaining in cases related to breaches of antitrust and financial instrument laws.

Plea bargaining will not be allowed in murder and robbery cases in consideration of victims' feelings.

It is hoped that the new system will facilitate criminal investigations in which it is otherwise difficult to secure evidence or confessions. But critics have pointed to the risk of wrongful convictions based on false statements.

Defendants found to have given false statements in plea bargaining could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.

Akira Goto, a professor with expertise in criminal law at Aoyama Gakuin University, said the introduction of the new system is a "landmark" change in a country where lenient treatment is often sought when a defendant shows remorse for a crime.

"In contrast to that, plea bargaining is an endorsement of an action based on one's calculation and self-interest," he said.

But the professor noted that there is "no guarantee" to completely prevent false accusations, emphasizing that courts must strictly check the credibility of depositions obtained through plea bargaining.

The revision to the Code of Criminal Procedure is part of an overhaul of Japan's criminal investigation and trial systems. The law was enacted on May 24, 2016, and promulgated on June 3 of that year.

The stipulation regarding plea bargaining was scheduled to take effect within two years of the law's promulgation.

Sections obliging police and prosecutors to record interrogations of suspects in certain serious cases to be tried under the lay judge system and in independent investigations by prosecutors are supposed to come into effect within three years of the law's promulgation.

