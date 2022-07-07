Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japan introduces up to one-year jail time for cyberbullying, online insults

0 Comments
By Hiroshi HIYAMA and Kyoko HASEGAWA
TOKYO

People found guilty of cyberbullying in Japan now face up to a year in prison under rules implemented Thursday, which were toughened up after the suicide of a reality TV star who had been trolled online.

Pink-haired professional wrestler Hana Kimura's death in 2020 prompted calls for stronger regulation of online abuse.

The 22-year-old was a fan favorite on Netflix hit "Terrace House", in which six young people share a home while looking for love.

But she faced a torrent of abuse online, reportedly including comments like "everyone will be happy if you're gone".

The revised legislation follows a passionate campaign by Kimura's mother, and now imposes fines of up to 300,000 yen or a year in prison -- increased from previous penalties of up to 10,000 yen in fines or 30 days' detention.

The punishments are contained in legislation on defamation, which defines the crime as "a display of contempt towards someone without demonstrating facts in a recognizable manner".

Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa said the beefed-up punishments are intended to make clear that cyberbullying is a criminal offense.

"It's important that we work to eradicate spiteful insults that can sometimes push people to their death," he told a press conference this week.

Though the issue of cyberbullying had been raised in Japan before Kimura's suicide, the wrestler's death prompted domestic and international scrutiny and put pressure on lawmakers to take action.

Kimura's mother Kyoko has welcomed the new rules, telling reporters when the revision passed parliament last month: "I have a strong feeling of 'finally'".

But some free speech campaigners and legal experts are opposed to the change and have urged the government to ensure the tougher law is not used to target political criticism.

The Japan Federation of Bar Associations has warned that the legislation does not include any explicit provision protecting political speech.

"The prison sentence is inappropriate as it will stifle legitimate argument and threatens freedom of expression," the group said in a statement earlier this year.

Kyoko Kimura has acknowledged the concerns about infringements on free speech.

"I'm also strongly against misuse of the strengthened punishment in this sense," she said last month.

At least two men who sent hateful messages to Kimura have been fined, including one ordered to pay $1.29 million yen in May 2021 ($9,500 at today's rates) in a civil lawsuit over a message sent to Kimura's account after her death.

Earlier that year, a different man was fined a nominal amount over online abuse directed at the wrestler without the case going to trial.

"Terrace House" was cancelled after Kimura's death, but her mother has said those behind the program "bear the heaviest responsibility" and that she is planning legal action against them.

Reports at the time of Kimura's death suggested producers had stoked conflict among members of the reality show that painted the wrestler in a critical light.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

4 Fukui Destinations for Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Iconic Great Buddha Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tanabata: The Yin and Yang of Japanese Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Appliances to Level Up Your Japanese Apartment Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Jurassic Jaunt: 5 Places to See Dinosaurs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Cycling the Fuji Five Lakes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Recipe: Japanese Ume Plum Syrup Juice

Savvy Tokyo