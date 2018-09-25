Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japan issues warning again against cryptocurrency exchange

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's financial watchdog issued on Tuesday its third administrative warning to the operator of the Zaif cryptocurrency exchange platform, which earlier this month lost 7 billion yen ($62 million) worth of digital coins in a security breach.

The Financial Services Agency ordered Tech Bureau Inc to examine the circumstances that led to the heist and take steps to prevent a recurrence, and to report back with its findings by Thursday.

Tech Bureau has said it plans to reimburse users in full for any losses resulting from the stolen bitcoin, monacoin and bitcoin cash.

The Osaka-based firm had already received two warnings from the agency, in March and June, over a lack of security measures against risks including its platform being used for money laundering.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

A third warning? What's next, a stern look?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

An "Administrative Warning"..... a massive crime has occurred and they issue a warning. If money was stolen from a Corporation or Govt. entity they'd be all over this exchange but because it was a bunch of no name crypto risk takers they basically give it a pass. This is total BS. These crypto exchanges in Japan are basically Yakuza fishing grounds and the Govt. knows it. They are sacrificed as free game for any Yakuza group to infiltrate. You notice how they say.... they want the exchange to do the investigative work and the police or other Govt. entity do nothing. They should force all crypto currency accounts to be liquidated and shut the exchange because that is what they'd normally do in other circumstances.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

" Yakuza fishing grounds " Good One.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

A third warning? What's next, a stern look?

Haha!! GOOD ONE!!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

