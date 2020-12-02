Disgraced lawmaker closer to losing seat over election law violation

A disgraced Japanese lawmaker has moved closer to losing her parliamentary seat following the finalization of a suspended prison term for her aide over illegal payments to election campaigners, judicial sources said Tuesday.

Hiroshi Tatemichi, 55, a state-paid secretary of upper house lawmaker Anri Kawai, did not file an objection with the Supreme Court by the deadline on Monday against its decision that finalized lower court rulings sentencing him to 18 months in prison, suspended for five years, according to the sources.

As a result, prosecutors are now able to file a lawsuit with a high court seeking to nullify Kawai's election victory based on the application of guilt by association under the Public Offices Election Law.

If the high court recognizes the prosecutors' request, the House of Councillors lawmaker will have to give up her seat representing the Hiroshima constituency and will also be prohibited for five years from running in the same electoral district.

According to the Hiroshima district and high court rulings, Tatemichi paid 2.04 million yen ($19,500) in total to 14 members of Kawai's campaign staff between July 19 and 23 last year during the upper house election, exceeding the daily legal limit of 15,000 yen per person.

As a Liberal Democratic Party candidate, Kawai succeeded in securing a parliamentary seat for the first time in that election. But she left the ruling party just ahead of her own arrest in June.

Kawai is being tried on vote-buying charges related to the election campaign along with her husband Katsuyuki Kawai, a lower house member and former justice minister.

The 57-year-old House of Representatives member is known for his close ties with former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his successor Yoshihide Suga.

During their trial, the couple have both pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

Anri Kawai would have to give up her Diet seat if she is convicted and the ruling in her case is finalized. If her husband is convicted, the prosecutors are also likely to file a separate lawsuit demanding she give up her position.

