Lawmaker Akimoto indicted on new casino-related bribery charge

A Japanese lawmaker who had spearheaded Japan's move to legalize casino resorts was indicted Monday on a new charge of bribery over a case involving a Chinese company that was seeking to enter the country's new casino market.

According to the latest indictment, Tsukasa Akimoto, 48, received 2 million yen in September 2017 from the Chinese firm, 500.com Ltd. It also alleges that he had expenses totaling around 1.55 million yen covered for a trip to the company's Shenzhen headquarters that same year despite being fully aware that the company was seeking favorable treatment.

Last month, the House of Representatives member was indicted for allegedly receiving 3 million yen in cash from 500.com in September 2017 and having about 760,000 yen worth of expenses linked to a family trip to Hokkaido in February 2018 covered by the firm.

The former member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has denied any wrongdoing. Regarding the latest charge, he said the 2 million yen was remuneration for giving speeches, and that he had instructed his secretary to oversee payment of the costs of the China trip, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Akimoto is the first incumbent Japanese lawmaker to be indicted in a decade.

Three others already charged with bribery in the first case were similarly indicted for the second case on the same day.

They are Zheng Xi, 37, a former executive of the Chinese firm's Japanese unit, and Masahiko Konno, 48, and Katsunori Nakazato, 47, who both served as advisers to the gambling operator.

Akihiro Toyoshima, 41, a former secretary of Akimoto, was also charged with accepting bribes.

Japan recently legalized casinos to be operated at so-called integrated resorts with hotels and conference facilities, in the hope of attracting more foreign tourists and supporting the economy after the boom generated by the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, being held later this year, starts to wane.

Akimoto was known as a vocal supporter of legalizing casinos and was in charge of overseeing the initiative when he served as a senior vice minister at the Cabinet Office for about a year through October 2018.

Four other lawmakers had been questioned by prosecutors, including former Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Hiroyuki Nakamura, both of whom were named by the company's adviser Nakazato as having accepted money. Iwaya said Monday that he returned 1 million yen that an LDP branch he headed received from another branch headed by Nakamura.

According to a report on political funds, Nakamura's branch provided Iwaya with 1 million yen out of 2 million yen received in donations from a travel agency that was planning a casino project in Hokkaido. Some companies, including 500.com, had expressed a desire to become investors in the project, sources close to the matter said earlier.

Both Iwaya and Nakamura had earlier denied ever receiving any money from the Chinese company.

