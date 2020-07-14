Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Lawmaker admits receiving ¥1 mil in casino bribery scandal

0 Comments
TOKYO

A Japanese ruling party lawmaker has admitted to receiving 1 million yen from a Chinese gambling operator interested in joining Japan's nascent casino market, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

But prosecutors will not build a case against Takaki Shirasuka on a bribery charge as the 45-year-old, who was a member of a cross-party group of lawmakers promoting casino resort projects, had no authority over the matter, the sources added.

Shirasuka, a member of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party, visited the headquarters of the Chinese company 500.com Ltd. in Shenzhen and a casino in Macau in 2017, accompanied by then fellow LDP lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto, 48, who was indicted on bribery charges.

Akimoto, a former senior vice minister at the Cabinet Office who spearheaded Japan's casino resort policy, left the LDP after his arrest in December. He is currently on bail after being indicted earlier this year on allegations that he accepted a total of 7.6 million yen from the Chinese company in 2017 and 2018.

The charges include accepting payment of the expenses by the firm during the trip to China in December 2017.

Shirasuka accepted the 1 million yen from 500.com during the trip, the sources said. The Chinese firm also covered his gambling chips, they added.

A statement released by the lawmaker's office Tuesday said that Shirasuka "cooperated sincerely with investigators and explained during his interviews with them that none of his actions constitute anything illegal."

Japan recently legalized casinos to be operated at so-called integrated resorts comprising casinos alongside large hotels and conference hall facilities, in the hope of attracting more foreign tourists to invigorate the economy after the now-postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Might as well make an excuse and drop it now since the story started out with the phrase ruling party lawmaker

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Getting a Commuter Pass in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Making Of The Eternal Forest At Meiji Shrine

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Kinbato, A Japanese Paloma Cocktail

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Washing Machines And Dryers

Savvy Tokyo

Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #88: 400 Nurses Resign After Being Told They Won’t Get Their Bonus

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Just How Much of the Yakuza Series is a Replica of Japan? A lot.

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Yoron Island

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 27, 2020

GaijinPot Blog