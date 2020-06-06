Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Lawmaker, who is wife of ex-justice chief, suspected of buying votes

HIROSHIMA

Anri Kawai, a ruling party lawmaker, is suspected of giving out cash to voters in Hiroshima during her campaign in an upper house election last July, sources familiar with the situation said Saturday.

The 46-year-old wife of former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai, also a ruling party lawmaker known for his close ties with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, became a member of parliament for the first time by winning the election.

The couple, suspected of buying votes, may have handed a total of over 20 million yen ($182,000) to around 100 people in connection with the campaign, the sources said.

Some supporters of the couple, including local assembly members, have already confessed to Kyodo News that the 57-year-old former minister offered from 50,000 yen to more than 100,000 yen per person in cash. The sources said Anri Kawai also handed out cash to local voters in some cases.

Prosecutors, who have been investigating the scandal for months, are seeking to charge the former minister and possibly his wife, both members of the Liberal Democratic Party, for violating the Public Offices Election Law after the current parliament session ends on June 17.

Lawmakers have special immunity from arrest while the Diet is in session.

The two have denied the allegations during voluntary questioning by the Hiroshima District Public Prosecutors Office, according to investigative sources.

In March, secretaries of the couple were charged with bribery for paying a total of 2.04 million yen to 14 campaign staffers for their work in the upper house election, an amount exceeding the legal cap of 15,000 yen a person per day.

The prosecutors have been investigating whether the alleged bribe money may have come from 150 million yen that the LDP gave to Anri's campaign.

Katsuyuki Kawai served as special adviser for foreign affairs to Abe before being named justice minister last September. He stepped down from the post the following month after the scandal came to light.

The prosecutors have found that Katsuyuki Kawai orchestrated the campaign for his wife, investigative sources said earlier.

In the upper house election, the LDP fought for two seats in the Hiroshima constituency by backing Anri Kawai along with veteran lawmaker Kensei Mizote. But Mizote lost his seat as conservative voters were divided.

