 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japan lower house OKs bill to crack down on illegal online gambling

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's House of Representatives passed Tuesday a bill to tighten regulations on illegal online gambling by prohibiting websites from guiding users to casino sites.

The revision to a law to tackle gambling addiction came amid recent revelations of the use of virtual casinos by a number of athletes and celebrities. According to a recent police survey, over 3 million people in the country are estimated to have gambled online.

Online casinos that can be easily accessed via smartphones are legally operated in some countries but are not authorized in Japan.

The revised law is expected to be enacted during the current parliamentary session through June 22.

The bill bans the opening of online casino websites as well as transmitting information aimed at attracting users to such sites. It also urges social media website operators to delete illegal information on their platforms.

According to the National Police Agency survey released in March, 3.37 million people in Japan are estimated to have gambled at online casinos, with around 1.24 trillion yen being spent annually.

Accessing those sites and placing bets from Japan can result in fines of up to 500,000 yen. Habitual gamblers may face up to three years in prison under the country's Penal Code.

In Japan, lotteries and betting on publicly operated races, such as on horse, bicycle, boat and motorcycle racing, are legal.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

5 Hair Tips To Get You Through Japan’s Rainy Season

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Iwate Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Knowing Your Worth In An International Relationship

Savvy Tokyo

Railway Museum (Saitama)

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Biwa: Japanese Apricot & Sweet Lemon Bars Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

How to Renew Your Visa in Japan Without Losing Your Mind

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Summer Camp: Personalized Learning Adventures At Elev8

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Does a Foreign Engineer Make in Japan in 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Does It Really Cost to Buy a Home in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog