Man who says he made living by selling upskirt videos arrested

A man in Kyoto was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of filming upskirt videos of more than 100 women, with police believing he earned around 150 million yen by selling the footage over a period of about 12 years.

Masaki Mori, 46, has admitted to the allegation, saying he "made a living off selling non-consensually filmed videos" to adult websites, according to the police.

He allegedly violated a local anti-nuisance ordinance by filming the upskirt videos of 112 women between February 2021 and October 2022 at a commercial facility in Kyoto and other locations using means such as a smartphone attached to a bag, the police said.

© KYODO