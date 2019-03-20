Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Shizue Takahashi, whose husband was one of the 13 people killed in the March 20, 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway system, carries flowers during a memorial ceremony at Kasumigaseki subway station in Tokyo on Wednesday. Takahashi's husband Kazumasa was an assistant stationmaster on duty that morning. Photo: KYODO
crime

Japan marks 24th anniversary of Tokyo subway sarin gas attack

TOKYO

Japan on Wednesday marked the 24th anniversary of a fatal nerve gas attack on Tokyo's subway.

About 20 Tokyo Metro staff and relatives of victims held a moment of silence at 8 a.m. at Kasumigaseki subway station on the Hibiya line to remember two former colleagues who died in the attack. A moment of silence was observed at five other subway stations.

In all, 13 people died and 6,300 were sickened after the Aum Shinrikyo cult released sarin in five subway trains during co-ordinated rush-hour attacks on March 20, 1995.

Thirteen Aum members, including cult leader Shoko Asahara, were executed last July, while others are serving prison sentences. The last fugitive was arrested in 2012.

In what some believe was an attempt to divert the authorities that Asahara thought were closing in on his base in the foothills of Mount Fuji, he sent five teams of two people to attack the Tokyo subway.

Five adherents -- among them a senior medical doctor and several physicists -- dumped packages of sarin on busy trains, puncturing them with sharpened umbrella tips, before being driven away from a pre-determined station by their co-conspirators.

The nerve gas, so toxic that a single drop can kill a person, evaporated over the following minutes as thousands of unwitting commuters got on and off each train.

Staff and passengers were among the dead. Many of those sickened only realized what had happened as their symptoms worsened throughout the day and news broadcasts began piecing events together.

Aum was never officially disbanded. It went bankrupt because of the massive damage payments it was forced to make to victims of its crimes.

Former members have continued under different groupings with new names, such as Aleph.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

