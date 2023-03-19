Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japan marks 28 years since Aum cult's Tokyo subway sarin attack

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Monday marked 28 years since the Aum Shinrikyo cult's nerve gas attack on the Tokyo subway system that killed 14 people and injured over 6,000.

At Kasumigaseki Station in the Japanese capital, officials observed a moment of silence at a memorial service at 8 a.m., around the time when the deadly sarin nerve agent was released in train cars on March 20, 1995.

Among those attending the event and also laying flowers was Shizue Takahashi, whose husband, a deputy stationmaster at Kasumigaseki Station, died in the incident.

Takahashi, 76, leads a group of victims who have been urging the government to set up a facility to keep and disclose records of the attack.

"As the number of people who do not know about the incident increases, I am afraid it will be forgotten," Takahashi told reporters.

Subway operator Tokyo Metro Co set up stands for mourners to lay flowers at Kasumigaseki, Kodemmacho, Hatchobori, Nakanosakaue and other central Tokyo stations where people were caught up in the attack.

Tetsuo Saito, minister of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism, also visited Kasumigaseki to lay flowers.

"The government will strengthen efforts to fight terrorism and to create an environment in which train passengers can feel safe," he said in a statement.

The doomsday cult's founder, Shoko Asahara, and 12 former AUM members were put to death in 2018.

In all, five train cars were attacked simultaneously on three separate lines during the morning rush hour, causing havoc at the stations and paralyzing the subway network in the capital.

Aum Shinrikyo renamed itself Aleph in 2000. It and two other successor groups -- Hikarinowa, or the Circle of Rainbow Light, and a smaller offshoot of Aleph -- remain under surveillance by authorities.

Ahead of the anniversary, the Public Security Examination Commission, under the Justice Ministry, slapped Aleph with a six-month ban on the use of 13 of its approximately 20 facilities nationwide and on receiving donations for failing to fully report its activities as legally required.

It was decided on March 13 to restrict the activities of the group due to the risk of it committing indiscriminate killings and other criminal acts.

Aleph had at least 1,280 members as of the end of January, according to the Public Safety Intelligence Agency.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Hie Jinja Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: An Anthology of Contemporary Art

Savvy Tokyo

5 Games on Steam to Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Last Minute Date Spot Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Karaoto Suisen Park

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Hay Fever Medication in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Sakura Basque Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

5 Springtime Seafoods to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Shokuhin Sanpuru: The Japanese Art Of Fake Food Samples

GaijinPot Blog