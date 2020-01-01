Japanese media blasts 'cowardly' Ghosn after escape

The usually staid Japanese media lambasted the "cowardly" Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday, after the tycoon jumped bail and fled to Lebanon to avoid trial in Japan.
"Running away is a cowardly act that mocks Japan's justice system," said the Yomiuri Shimbun, with Ghosn facing multiple charges of financial misconduct -- all of which he denies.
By leaving the country, Ghosn has "lost the opportunity to prove his innocence and vindicate his honor," the paper added, noting that the court, his defense lawyers and immigration control officials also bore some blame in the affair.
The liberal Tokyo Shimbun also said Ghosn's actions had made a mockery of the Japanese justice system.
"The defendant Ghosn insists he escaped political persecution... but traveling abroad without permission is against the conditions of his bail, and mocks the Japanese justice system," the paper wrote. "There is a high probability that the trial will not be held, and his argument that he wants to prove his innocence is now in question."
Some media noted that the decision to give him bail -- seen by some as unusual at the time -- now looks unwise.
Prosecutors had argued at the time that he was a flight risk with powerful connections, but Ghosn himself had said he wanted to be tried to prove his innocence.
One of his defense lawyers at the time has said he was such a famous face that there was no chance he would be able to slip away undetected.
The conservative Sankei Shimbun noted that prosecutors believed the court had yielded to "foreign pressure" by offering him bail, amid widespread criticism in the global media of Japan's "hostage justice system" that allows for lengthy and repeated detention.
In December 2018, the court declined prosecutors' request to extend Ghosn's detention by 10 days -- a surprising decision as the extension is usually almost automatic.
And in fact Ghosn was bailed twice, once in March and a second time after he was re-arrested in April.
"All of these were rare decisions," said the Sankei.
The center-left Mainichi Shimbun quoted a senior prosecutor as saying: "This is what we predicted."
"This has ruined the prosecutors' painstaking work" of collecting evidence in Japan and abroad against him.
The Asahi Shimbun also quoted a former Nissan executive voicing his disappointment at Ghosn's actions.
"The entrepreneur who ran Nissan for so many years and was well-known internationally turns out to be this kind of person. My jaw hit the floor. I can't find the words to express myself."© 2020 AFP
Burning Bush
Kind of agree, since his lawyers vouched for him and the terms of the bail.
He should have let the justice process play out.
On the other hand, the fact that he was forbidden from speaking to Nissan employees (including his former friends) is inhumane and speaks of an underhanded justice system in cahoots with one party in a case.
tiger_tanaka
He outsmarted them so they're obviously extremely bitter about it.
bearandrodent
What else would you expect the media or any senior government / corporate officials to say? Congratulations? Job well done?
lapinsubmarine
Outsmarted? With the amount of money this guy has, "he outsmart's" pretty anybody...
Ex_Res
Ghosn does not have to prove his innocence. Under the Japanese constitution and CCP (criminal code of practice) a person is innocent until proven guilty.
"Running away is a cowardly act that mocks Japan's justice system,"
The only cowards are Japanese prosecutors, and weak, scared, little rubber stamping Japanese judges. (Who ever heard of bail conditions that forbids a person contacting their spouse)?
The Japanese legal system has made a mockery of itself ... and it's news all over the world.
As for the high probability of no trail, what's Japan whinging about. Japan gets to keep the exhorberant bail / bond money from Ghosn.
Rizdown
The Japanese prosecutors thought that they were very clever by luring Ghosn and Kelly under false pretenses.
Well, it looks like other people can play tricks too... and more cleverly.
The Japanese have been left with egg on their faces this time.
Play with fire and you just might get burned.
Cricky
So the offical line, narrative is, he is cowardly for escaping the clutches of a justice system that has a 99% conviction rate? You are detained questioned without legal representation repeatedly then they try to gather evidence so you are held for an indeterminate time while the prosecutors turn your life upside down to find evidence of wrong doing? Arrested on a secret internal report from Nissan that is dubious as the executives who made it cut a deal and got off Scott free. There is nothing cowardly about getting away from a lop sided legal system hell bent on a conviction no matter what. Logic and fairness don't come in to it justice is what the prosecutors need it to be not what it actually is.