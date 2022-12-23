Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Ministry of Defense building in Tokyo Photo: KYODO
crime

Japanese MSDF captain suspected of leaking state secret

5 Comments
TOKYO

A Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force captain is suspected of leaking information designated as a state secret, government sources said Saturday, the first time such a breach came to light.

The leak occurred when a former MSDF official asked the captain for information via another MSDF personnel, the sources said, though the contents of the unauthorized disclosure is not known.

Under the secrecy law which took effect in 2014, civil servants and others who disclose sensitive information regarding foreign policy, defense, counterterrorism and counterespionage that are designated as state secrets can face up to 10 years in prison.

As of the end of June, there were a total of 693 state secrets, of which 392 were designated by the Defense Ministry, according to the Cabinet Secretariat.

The Defense Ministry's secrets include information related to electromagnetic waves, image data and military operation plans.

The creation of the secrecy law was part of late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's policy to strengthen the country's security.

Just one secret, or a whole slew I wonder?No information given, so not easy to comment.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

As of the end of June, there were a total of 693 state secrets

So, there is a database, and each secret has to be registered? And this database is public, otherwise how can we know how many secrets there are in each category? Is there a description of each secret as well?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

A chinese US Navy officer was found guilty of espionage to the government of China concerning submarine warfare, the most secretive Classified Material there is.

Don’t know why he was allowed to be in such a position in the first place, of a P-3 Submarine Hunting Squadron.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

As of the end of June, there were a total of 693 state secrets, of which 392 were designated by the Defense Ministry, according to the Cabinet Secretariat.

I would have loved to be a fly on the wall when the secrets were decided upon! Personally speaking, even telling how many there are should be a state-secret as well! The Cabinet Secretariat should be taken into custody for blabbing that one out!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

A chinese US Navy officer was found guilty of espionage to the government of China concerning submarine warfare, the most secretive Classified Material there is.

You mean "Chinese-American" Us Naval Officer.

Don’t know why he was allowed to be in such a position in the first place, of a P-3 Submarine Hunting Squadron.

He's an American, or are you racist against all people of Chinese descent?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

