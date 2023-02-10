Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japan NPO head arrested for unauthorized organ transplant mediation

2 Comments
TOKYO

The head of a Japanese nonprofit organization has been arrested on suspicion of mediating an organ transplant performed overseas without government permission, in the first such case in Japan, investigative sources said Thursday.

Police have filed a case against the Association for Patients of Intractable Diseases with prosecutors following the arrest of Hiromichi Kikuchi for allegedly violating the organ transplant law.

Kikuchi, 62, is suspected of recommending to relatives of a man in his 40s living in Tokyo that the man should undergo a transplant overseas without government permission.

After asking the relatives to pay 33 million yen into the NPO's bank account for travel and transplant costs, he then arranged for the man to undergo a liver transplant from a deceased donor at a hospital in Belarus around Feb 10, 2022, according to the sources.

But the patient's condition worsened after the surgery. He received another liver transplant from a living family member in Japan, but was unable to recover and died.

Kikuchi has denied part of the allegations, saying he was not aware that permission was required for transplants performed overseas, according to the police.

The NPO, founded in 2007, says on its website that it has guided people who wish to receive transplants to overseas medical institutions, but that it does not mediate organs transplants.

Japan has one of the lowest rates of organ donation among industrialized countries, according to the Nippon Foundation, which supports the Japan Organ Transplant Network.

In fiscal 2016, there were 103 organs registered for transfer. As of June 2017, meanwhile, about 13,450 registered patients were waiting for a heart, liver, kidney, or other organ transplant, the foundation said.

Under the transplant law, unauthorized mediation is prohibited, and violators are punished with imprisonment of up to one year, a fine of up to one million yen, or both.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Japan has one of the lowest rates of organ donation among industrialized countries, according to the Nippon Foundation, which supports the Japan Organ Transplant Network.

In fiscal 2016, there were 103 organs registered for transfer. As of June 2017, meanwhile, about 13,450 registered patients were waiting for a heart, liver, kidney, or other organ transplant, the foundation said.

With many things in Japan that can be so strict, Japan just would prefer delay people with silly regulation people who desperately need transplant. Only 103 registered transfer, while people who wait almost hundred times than that?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

In fiscal 2016, there were 103 organs registered for transfer.

Not sure what the figure represents , but it is NOT the number of actual organ transplants.

Although, low the number for kidney transplants alone in 2017 was 1742

Re: https://rrtjournal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s41100-019-0199-6

"The number of kidney transplants has gradually increased in the last decade; it was 1742 in Japan in 2017. The outcomes have improved year by year, with the indications for transplantation expanding accordingly"

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Celebrate Setsubun with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Retrospectives

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 6 – 12

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Shonan-Shinjuku Line

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Importance of Rabbits in Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Know Before You Go to Universal Studios Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Opportunities for Newcomers to Japan: Voices from Yaruki Switch

GaijinPot Blog

Acting in Japan: Where to Start

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Expo REWIND

GaijinPot Events

Fun Ways to Introduce Your Little One to Hiragana

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Strawberry Sweet Sets for Valentine’s Day 2023

Savvy Tokyo