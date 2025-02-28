 Japan Today
Japan OKs measures to digitally streamline justice procedures

TOKYO

Japan's cabinet on Friday approved a draft bill to revise laws related to the handling of criminal investigations and trials to digitally streamline procedures such as obtaining arrest warrants, in a bid to boost efficiency.

The government aims to pass the bill to revise laws including the Code of Criminal Procedure during the current ordinary parliamentary session, with the changes to be implemented in stages by fiscal 2026.

Under the current system, police must be physically present at court to apply for and receive warrants, and judicial procedures are predominantly carried out in-person and using paper.

The revisions would allow police to request and collect warrants using tablet devices. Criminal complaints, testimonies and other legal documents would also be digitized, and defense attorneys would have online access to documents they currently obtain by making hard copies following a defendant's indictment.

The changes will also expand remote court participation via video link for defendants or witnesses unable to appear due to circumstances such as illness, and to victims and bereaved relatives seeking to avoid direct contact with defendants.

In Japan, video link use in court proceedings has been limited to certain cases such as sexual abuse.

