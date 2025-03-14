Japanese couple held in China for taking buttocks photo at Great Wall

A Japanese man and woman in their 20s were detained for about two weeks over a picture of the man exposing his buttocks at the Great Wall of China, a World Heritage site in Beijing, a Japanese government source said Thursday.

The woman allegedly took the picture of the man in early January, with local security officials taking the two into custody on the spot. The pair, who were suspected of violating the public security law, were later deported to Japan, according to the source.

In November last year, China restarted its unilateral visa-free arrangement for short-term Japanese visitors, allowing stays of up to 30 days. The preferential treatment, which had been suspended since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be effective through the end of 2025.

© KYODO