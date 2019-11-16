Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japan to pardon 600,000 to mark emperor's enthronement: media

7 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government is planning to grant pardons to about 600,000 petty criminals to mark Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony on Oct 22, the Mainichi Shimbun daily said on Wednesday, citing unidentified government sources.

Those pardoned will have restrictions on their legal rights lifted, the paper said. In Japan, those who are convicted and fined are banned from obtaining physicians', nurses' and some other licenses for five years.

Asked about the government's plan on amnesty, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters, "We are currently considering the matter carefully. I refrain from commenting on details."

When an enthronement ceremony was held in 1990 for former Emperor Akihito, 2.5 million people were pardoned. In April, Akihito became the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in two centuries.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

7 Comments
600,000 vs 2.5 million..... I can image the number would have been much higher if Dad was not still alive!

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

I find this highly revolting. Here, you unwashed peasants, you're free thanks to the merci of our new emperor! WTF is this? The law should be the law, always and for everybody.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Pardons granted to celebrate the Emperor's enthronement sounds all so feudalistic, but among the 600,000 there must be some no doubt deserving of a drop of mercy. But there must also be a number of undeserving scoundrels saved thanks to the dodgy political motives of those advising the Emperor and drawing up the list of pardonees.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

How many centuries ago did this tradition start. 7? 10? It seems like an ancient ritual to show some kind of compassion to the people. However, in this day and age it amounts to nothing more than flooding the society with criminals who have not been rehabilitated.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

I'd like to know the criteria for these people to be considered for a pardon?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I hope there won't be a surge of petty crimes by those expecting the Imperial pardons.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

If what you did wasn't evil, didn't hurt anyone, or what you did was only to you and didn't affect anyone else...they shouldn't be in jail.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How about instead they fine & jail say 10,000+ corrupt govt employee's & white collar criminals!!

Now THAT would worth CELEBRATING!!!

Now THAT would worth CELEBRATING!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I find this highly revolting. Here, you unwashed peasants, you're free thanks to the merci of our new emperor! WTF is this? The law should be the law, always and for everybody.

First off, read the article. This is not about the jailers letting the rats out of their cages. This is about people who have been convicted of crimes, some jailed, others not, having their records cleared of mostly petty crimes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

