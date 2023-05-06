Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Kishida attack suspect served fresh arrest warrant over explosives

0 Comments
WAKAYAMA

Police served a fresh arrest warrant Saturday on the suspect in an attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last month alleging he illegally manufactured explosives.

Ryuji Kimura, 24, from Hyogo Prefecture was arrested on April 15 at the scene on suspicion of obstruction of business for allegedly throwing an explosive device at Kishida just before the prime minister was about to make a stump speech in Wakayama, western Japan. Kishida was not injured.

Investigators said they have determined that a substance confiscated from Kimura's home was gunpowder. The dark gunpowder was found along with metal nuts in one of the two pipe bombs collected at the scene, they said.

While Kimura has remained silent since his arrest, court documents show he may have harbored a grudge after he was unable to file for candidacy for a House of Councillors election held last year.

Kimura filed a lawsuit with the Kobe District Court in June last year seeking 100,000 yen in damages for mental distress, while asserting the requirements to be at least 30 years old and pay a 3 million yen deposit to run in the election violated the Constitution, which guarantees equality under the law.

Kimura also submitted a document criticizing Kishida's cabinet for holding a state funeral for the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, saying the event was "forced through with only Cabinet approval" and without parliamentary deliberations, adding "such a challenge to democracy cannot be tolerated."

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

How To Rent Bikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Experience Kendo (Japanese Sword Fighting) in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

5 YouTube Channels to Watch for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Moving Made Easy: A Checklist for Moving to a New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sankyo Soko Storehouses

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Moving Season: Ohikkoshi with Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2023: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Yaegaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Fragrances for Spring/Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Take Me Out to the Ball Game: A Primer for the Nippon Professional Baseball Season

GaijinPot Blog