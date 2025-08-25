Japanese police, prosecutors apologize at grave of wrongfully accused man

Japan's top law enforcement officials apologized to the family of a businessman who was wrongfully arrested and died after a months-long detention.
Shizuo Aishima, a former advisor to machinery firm Ohkawara Kakohki, was one of three company executives illegally held in pretrial detention for months on charges that were later dropped.
Human rights campaigners have long demanded an end to Japan's "hostage justice" practice, where investigators use lengthy pretrial detentions to coerce confessions.
Senior officials from the Tokyo police, the top public prosecutor's department and the Tokyo prosecutor's office visited Aishima's family and grave on Monday.
"We sincerely apologize for conducting the illegal investigation and arrest," Tetsuro Kamata, deputy superintendent-general of Tokyo Metropolitan Police, said during a televised meeting with the family.
Aishima's wife said: "I accept the apology but I won't be able to forgive."
The three men were detained and indicted in March 2020 on charges they illegally exported spray dryers capable of producing biological weapons -- exports they argued were legal.
Aishima was diagnosed with progressive cancer in October 2020, but prosecutors kept him detained, arguing that he could destroy evidence if released. He was admitted to hospital a month later.
His two colleagues were released in February 2021 on condition that they would not meet with Aishima, preventing them from seeing him before he died that same month.
Prosecutors later dropped the charges, prompting Aishima's family and colleagues to sue authorities.
The Tokyo High Court found that the investigation, arrests and indictment were illegal and not supported by evidence.
The family's lawyer Tsuyoshi Takada told a press conference that the men's detention -- authorized several times in court -- "was not the mistake of a single judge".
"We need to change the mistaken attitudes of all judges," he said. "The court must learn from this and think about what they can do so that there won't be more victims of 'hostage justice' in the future."© 2025 AFP
Jay
Cue some paltry sum, the kind of insultingly small “compensation” figure Japan Inc. always trots out when they’ve destroyed someone’s life.
I’m no fan of ridiculous jackpot payouts for, say, spilling hot coffee on yourself, but when it comes to a case this bad - a man wrongfully imprisoned, tortured by the system, and dead before justice could even glance his way - I sincerely hope his family gets to add another zero to their payout for every single time one of those police/prosecutor scumbags awkwardly sucked air through their teeth while mumbling their fake apology. Anything less is just another crime stacked on top of the first.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Bit late isn't it?
WoodyLee
"Aishima's wife said: "I accept the apology but I won't be able to forgive."
Fair Enough
This Illegal and ugly "hostage justice" MUST be abolished without any delays, suspects Lives and Families are being destroyed by this BRUTEL and SAVAGE tactic, suspects are confessing to charges and crimes that they DID NOT commit due to this TORTURE.
kurisupisu
Detention whilst police investigate seems to be synonymous with torture.
Is collection of evidence a priority or is a confession?
The Japanese police seem to be a little blasé over procedure at times.
Listening to the homicide case which occurred in Kobe recently,it is shocking how much hearsay and information is in the public domain.
Guilty or not guilty, surely the J-cops should not allow trial by media either.
Ricky Kaminski13
Such clarity of judgement and moral integrity… Personally, if I was the family, I wouldn’t let them near the grave. This sort of performative action is just a quick way to try and move on and hope everyone, including themselves, quickly forgets. No one held responsible, no one loses their job, just a bow and we done.
JeffLee
Were the prosecutors and police directly responsible for his detention present?
WoodyLee
APOLOGIES DON"T bring back a killed soul.
sakurasuki
It's a bit unusual, where usually they'll just make apology in a room with all the press, with bow and everything finish. However in this case Aishima wife said that she want them to make an apology in front of Aishima's grave. At least after apology they'll understand the actual victim of the hostage justice victim casualties.
https://unseen-japan.com/aishima-shizuo-japan-hostage-justice/
https://www.msn.com/en-xl/news/other/police-prosecutors-apologize-at-grave-of-wrongfully-accused-man/ar-AA1L923V?cvid=84B17C00F4D949C99C462EFBF99C071E&ocid=wispr
.
So the Aishima's company execs was being indicted because they being accused selling spray that can be used for equipment that has sterilization capabilities, law enforcement at that time using extreme interpretation if it can only killed even one bacterial then it can be considered as device that has sterilization capabilities.
While that's not even written in the actual law, the accepted sterilization in the industry is disinfection using a chemical solution. So basically they just made up definition about sterilization capable equipment.
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20231207/p2a/00m/0na/010000c
.
Another problem with this case, that Aishima-san 72 year old that suffer cancer, already asked several time bail several time for his cancer treatment but got refused. When finally being released because they choose to drop the case, he finally passed away because of the cancer.
https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/15984463
nohyphenmad
Serving justice in Japan. The prosecutors should be ashamed of themselves.