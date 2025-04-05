Japan police arrest 111 in online child exploitation crackdown

Japan's National Police Agency says that a nationwide crackdown targeting online child sexual exploitation was conducted in February and March, leading to the arrest of 111 people aged 14 to 68.

The operation focused on offenses related to online child pornography and sexual abuse, marking Japan's first participation in a coordinated international investigation with five countries such as Singapore and South Korea as well as Hong Kong.

Some of the arrests in Japan were made based on information shared through international cooperation, the agency said, highlighting the effectiveness of cross-border collaboration in tackling online child exploitation.

The joint investigation was carried out from Feb. 24 to March 28, bringing about the apprehension of a total of 544 individuals aged 13 to 68 across Japan and other nations and region, the agency added.

The arrests in Japan stemmed from cases including the public display and possession of child pornography. Among the 111 apprehended were high school teachers, preparatory school lecturers and company employees, along with teenage students.

The agency said it will continue to strengthen international cooperation in an effort to crack down on such crimes.

