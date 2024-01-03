Woman arrested after slashing 4 men in train at Tokyo's Akihabara station

Police arrested a woman who injured four passengers with a knife inside a train that had stopped at Tokyo's Akihabara station late Wednesday, Japanese media reported.

Police rushed to the scene at around 11 p.m. after a report that a woman was brandishing a knife on the train. Four men were stabbed in the back and arms and taken to a hospital, NHK public television reported.

Police arrested the attacker, identified only as a woman in her 20s, on suspicion of attempted murder, Kyodo News reported.

No other details, including the condition of the injured and a motive for the attack, were available.

In recent years, there have been several high-profile cases involving random knife attacks and arson on subways, and there is growing concern about homemade guns and explosives.

Train operators in major cities have been stepping up safety measures, including installing security cameras on train cars and conducting more frequent drills among station staff.

