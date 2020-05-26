Police arrest suspect in Kyoto Animation studio arson attack that killed 36

A vehicle carrying Shinji Aoba, the 42-year-old suspect in a deadly arson attack in July 2019 on a Kyoto Animation Co studio, arrives at a police station in Kyoto on Wednesday.

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Japanese police on Wednesday arrested a suspect in the deadly arson at a Kyoto anime studio last year after he recovered enough from his own severe burns to respond to the police investigation.

Kyoto police said they arrested Shinji Aoba, 42, on murder and arson allegations, 10 months after obtaining the warrant because they had to wait for Aoba to recover. Police also reportedly waited to arrest him until Japan’s coronavirus emergency was fully lifted this week.

Aoba is accused of storming into Kyoto Animation's No. 1 studio at around 10:30 a.m. on July 18 last year, setting it on fire and killing 36 people and injuring 33 others. The attack shocked Japan and drew an outpouring of grief from anime fans worldwide.

Police, quoting witnesses to the attack, have alleged Aoba arrived carrying two containers of flammable liquid, entered the studio’s unlocked front door, dumped the liquid and set it afire with a lighter.

About 70 people were working inside the studio in southern Kyoto at the time of the attack.

One of the survivors, an animator, told Japanese media he jumped from a window of the three-story building gasping for air amid scorching heat after seeing a “a black mushroom cloud” rising from downstairs.

Many others tried but failed to escape to the roof, fire officials said. Many died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Aoba sustained severe burns on his face, torso and limbs, and was unconscious for weeks. He reportedly still cannot walk or feed himself without assistance.

Japanese television footage Wednesday showed Aoba, his face scarred and eyebrows lost apparently from the fire, strapped to a stretcher as he was carried into a police station.

Police have said Aoba told them he set the fire because he thought (Kyoto Animation) stole his novels.

Prosecutors are expected to seek formal criminal charges against him in a few weeks.

