More charges added to American man arrested over dismembered body

Japanese police confirmed Thursday the arrest of an American on suspicion of dismembering and abandoning the body of a woman in western Japan.
Hyogo prefectural police said Yevgeniy Vasilievich Bayraktar was arrested Feb 22 on suspicion of confining the woman, who had been missing for six days.
Police said they added charges Wednesday of dismembering and abandoning the body. They are also investigating if the suspect killed the woman, and added that he is remaining silent.
Police would not release the suspect's hometown, saying they are still verifying it. Japanese media reports say he is from Long Island, NY.
Police said they found the severed head of the woman, a 27-year-old office worker from Sanda City, in the suspect's lodging in Osaka last week. They found other body parts on Sunday in the mountains of Osaka and Kyoto after the suspect identified where he abandoned them, police said. An examination of those parts is still underway.
Japanese media reports say the suspect met the woman on an internet dating site and exchanged messages using Instagram. The woman went missing on Feb 16 after messaging her friend that she was going to meet someone named "Jay."
Investigators believe Bayraktar confined the woman in his lodging in the Higashinari district in Osaka between Feb. 16 and Feb. 18, during which he dismembered the victim and took the head to another room he rented in nearby Nishinari and the remaining parts to the mountains.
Security camera video from the first building showed him entering with a woman, but did not show the woman leaving. It showed the suspect going in and out with a suitcase, police said.
Media reports say Bayraktar entered Japan in January on a tourist visa.
Yubaru
And in another article it was reported that the investigators could find no blood evidence where they think that he dismembered her body.
How in the world did this guy murder this poor woman, cut her up, and NOT leave any trace evidence at all?
I hope, as someone mentioned in a previous article, that the cops check with his hometown in the states, as I find it equally hard to believe that this is the first time he has done this kind of crime!
Dango bong
Um.. here is his high school yearbook picture. I am pretty sure its safe to say...
http://www.nydailynews.com/news/crime/long-island-man-cuffed-japanese-woman-murder-dismemberment-article-1.3844847
Luddite
Why the need from some here to want proof he is from the US? I'm sure Japanese immigration have details of his passport and home address. Surely the issue here is whether he is a murderer or not?
Educator60
Folks, not being sure of someone’s hometown and not being sure of someone’s nationality are not the same thing.
Madden
Dating site eh, probably met them on Tinder and since you can link on Instagram that's probably how they made the connection. What happened is terrible and will hopefully be a warning to women to not just meet up some stranger and go to their home...
nakanoguy01
i believe once livor mortis has set in, very little blood would actually seep out of a dismembered body because the blood has coagulated.
dcog9065
Absolutely foul. Nail this thing to the wall and give him the death penalty.